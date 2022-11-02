Read full article on original website
Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning
LATROBE, Pa. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don't deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.
Biden drawn into spat as Manchin slams his comments on future of coal
The White House spent Saturday trying to tamp down criticism from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in response to comments President Joe Biden made suggesting that coal's days as the primary source of energy in America were coming to an end. The public spat between two prominent Democrats comes as the president and other party leaders are crisscrossing the country making their closing arguments.
Biden and Obama reunite in Pennsylvania to ramp up enthusiasm in final days before midterms
As election day nears and political analysis firm Cook Political Report noted momentum towards Republican Senate control, Pennsylvania weighs heavy on voters’s minds. In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro seems to be in as good of a position as any, with polls having him leading Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano by double digits. However, once seemingly Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) for the taking, the open U.S. Senate seat is now anyone’s game.
U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show it's open to negotiate with Russia
The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine's leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, according to people familiar with the discussions. The request by American officials is not aimed at...
Hochul, Zeldin make last-minute pitches to New York voters
NEW YORK -- The candidates for New York governor spent Saturday making their last-minute pitches to voters with just three days to go before Election Day.Gov. Kathy Hochul was joined by New York Democrats, including a former president, trying to get out the vote. Meanwhile, Congressman Lee Zeldin was in Upstate New York with Republican candidates there, making his case."I'm a streetfighter from Buffalo, New York," Hochul told her supporters."We are going to save our state and restore it to glory," Zeldin told the crowd at his rally.Both are trying to get in front of as many voters as possible this weekend.Earlier Saturday, democrats...
Boris Epshteyn's loyalty to Trump pays off as investigations deepen
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Few people speak to former president Donald Trump more these days than Boris Epshteyn. The pugilistic communications consultant often has five or more conversations with Trump a day, advisers say, with the former president sometimes interrupting meetings with prominent elected officials to take his calls.
Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrats this weekend are bracing for potentially steep losses in the House and scrambling to retain control of the Senate and governorships around the country as a midterm election season that bore some surprises comes to a close by adhering to convention, with the party out of power claiming momentum.
An endangered Pennsylvania Democrat thinks her brand can save her seat
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In late October, Rep. Susan Wild (D) ran into an older couple on the streets here, and they instantly began talking about her opponent's commercials that are, well, less than flattering. "We're talking about the one that has the really ugly picture of you," the older man...
In existential midterm races, Christian prophets become GOP surrogates
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - Lance Wallnau used to be a corporate marketer who privately believed that power lay in prophetic revelation. Then came 2015, and he began sharing a word from God: Donald Trump was "anointed." Seven years later, prophesy is booming. And for Wallnau, it's been a busy run-up to...
