NEW YORK -- The candidates for New York governor spent Saturday making their last-minute pitches to voters with just three days to go before Election Day.Gov. Kathy Hochul was joined by New York Democrats, including a former president, trying to get out the vote. Meanwhile, Congressman Lee Zeldin was in Upstate New York with Republican candidates there, making his case."I'm a streetfighter from Buffalo, New York," Hochul told her supporters."We are going to save our state and restore it to glory," Zeldin told the crowd at his rally.Both are trying to get in front of as many voters as possible this weekend.Earlier Saturday, democrats...

34 MINUTES AGO