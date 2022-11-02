ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Climate Change Threatens to Destroy Major Archaeological Sites, Study Finds

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPnvu_0iwI7rcc00

Archaeological sites all over the world are being threatened by climate change , according to an article published Wednesday in Cambridge’s journal Antiquities .

Whether it is coastal erosion ravaging archaeological sites in Iran, Scotland, and Florida due to increased violent storms and the rise of the ocean, or increased microbial degradation due to the loss of Arctic permafrost, climate change is currently impacting archeological sites “on such a wide global scale, and within so many different contexts, that it is too great a problem for any single organization or discipline to tackle alone,” the article reads.

The article, “Climate change and the loss of archaeological sites and landscapes: a global perspective,” by Jørgen Hollesen, analyzes numerous recent papers by fellow archaeologists to assess the global impact of climate change on heritage sites in the present and future, while also assessing potential solutions.

Reviewing the work of his peers, Hollesen found that the effect of climate change is such that it is undermining one of the key tenets of archaeology : to preserve cultural heritage.

“[This tenet implies] that the archaeological record can be protected with no, or only minor, degradation or loss,” Hollesen wrote. “In the face of accelerated climate change, the wider principle of conserving and preserving as much as possible seems increasingly unsustainable.”

Hollesen compiled a list of developing strategies for protecting archaeological sites that archaeologists have begun to propose but, due to a lack of political action and technical ability, will be difficult to deploy. For example, climate prediction models need to become more accurate so as to better pinpoint which regions and, thus, which archaeological sites will face which kind and which degree of damage. But that information is only the first step.

“Even if archaeologists and planners in years to come are equipped with tools efficient enough to pin-point the most vulnerable sites, they will still be faced with difficult decisions: which sites should be saved, and which sites should be allowed to decay?” he wrote.

One strategy that Hollesen writes of is the underplayed potential of archaeology to prompt political and popular will to address climate change, which is only real solution to the loss of humanity’s cultural heritage.

“Iconic places of ‘outstanding value’, such as World Heritage and other well-known sites, can be used to stress to a global audience the urgency of climate action,” Hollesen wrote, referencing the “ National Landmarks at Risk ” study that the Union of Concerned Scientists published in 2014.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
ARTnews

A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds

The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
ARTnews

First-of-Its-Kind Ancient Roman Watchtower Unearthed in Morocco

A Roman watchtower was uncovered by a team of Polish and Moroccan archaeologists in Morocco earlier this month. Until this discovery, it was unclear whether towers of this kind existed in this area. The tower was found at the site of El Mellali near the ancient city Volubilis, along the southern border of the ancient Roman province. It was constructed about four miles south of the largest city in this region of Roman Africa, according to a statement from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Morocco. “On the basis of satellite images, we selected several sites that have a common...
ARTnews

1,700-Year-Old Roman Villa Complex Identified By Archaeologists Using Google Earth Images in England

Using Google Earth images, archaeologists identified a Roman villa complex—complete with a bathhouse and central heating system—in Kent, England last month. Crop markings captured by Google outlined the linear features of the site. The wall foundations of the main villa, in addition to a pillar from the partially intact hypocaust, or Roman central heating system, was excavated by the Kent Archaeological Society with volunteers from the local community. The hypocaust system would have been used to circulate heat through the walls and floors of an adjacent bath house. “There are many villas spread across Kent, but the fact there’s a hypocaust system...
ARTnews

Ancient Roman Temple Found Under 18th-Century Church in Croatia

The foundations of an ancient temple were discovered under and next to the 18th-century Church of St. Daniel in a Croatian village. The remains of the structure were discovered in Danilo, near Šibenik, the former Roman city Ridit. The location of the building was previously unknown, though archaeologists had unearthed many architectural elements and decorations from the Roman sacral building. Using georadar images, the team found the frame of the entrance. The frame is most likely what remains of a colonnade. The ancient temple features large walls, and it once stood 66 feet by 33 feet. Fabian Welc, of the Institute...
natureworldnews.com

Major Glaciers in World Heritage Sites Will Disappear by 2050 Due to Global Warming [Report]

Major glaciers in World Heritage sites will disappear by 2050 due to global warming, according to a report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The imminent temperature rise sets the stage for the melting of some World Heritage glaciers, including those in the Dolomite Mountains in Italy, Yosemite and Yellow Stone in the US, and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
studyfinds.org

‘Code red’ is here: Scientists say Earth’s vital signs show ‘humanity unequivocally facing ‘climate emergency’

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Earth’s vital signs have reached such a dire state that humanity is unequivocally facing a “climate emergency,” a team of scientists warn. The special report states that 16 of 35 planetary vital signs which track climate change are at record extremes, and that Earth has entered a “code red” level. New data shows more frequent and extreme heat waves, increasing loss of global tree cover due to fires, and a greater prevalence of the mosquito-borne dengue virus.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Fareeha Arshad

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Yobonews

Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster

More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
Yana Bostongirl

Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity

Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
ARTnews

ARTnews

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy