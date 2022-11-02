ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Two teens arrested in deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix in July.

The crash occurred on July 22, near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Police say a stolen car was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on 43rd Avenue while racing with a sedan. A third vehicle, a rideshare, was facing southbound and turning left onto Thunderbird. The stolen car struck the rideshare turning left.

Officers say three adults from the rideshare vehicle that caught fire were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say six people, ranging from teenagers to young adults, were inside the stolen vehicle and were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. One of them was later pronounced dead.

On October 27, Phoenix police were able to identify the alleged driver of the sedan and the alleged driver of the stolen vehicle. Both, a teen boy and a teen girl, were located and arrested. They have been referred to juvenile court and have not been identified.

Their exact ages were not released.

