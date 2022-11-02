ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Brad Holmes prepared for Hockenson to burn Lions

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQOx0_0iwI7Kvz00

Once upon a time, NFL teams never made trades within their division. That way of thinking is dead in the NFC North, where Lions GM Brad Holmes and Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have swung two trades with each other this year.

The second came Tuesday when the Lions sent tight end T.J. Hockenson and draft picks to the Vikings for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-rounder in 2024. Holmes knows Hockenson might burn the Lions in the future, maybe as soon as next month when the Vikings visit Ford Field. He's willing to take that risk for the potential reward in the draft.

"T.J. is a good football player," Holmes said Wednesday. "And the next time we play him, he’ll still be a good football player and he’ll make some plays and score a touchdown or whatever he does and yeah, the camera will be in my face and I’ll look at it and I’ll weigh it and that’s it.

"But all those things we talk about. (Adofo-Mensah) understands that, yeah, he got a good football player, but we didn’t give him away for free either, so it works both ways."

Holmes, 43, in his second season running the Lions, Adofo-Mensah, 41, his first running the Vikings. They struck their first trade at this year's draft when Detroit sent Minnesota a package of picks, including Nos. 32 and 34 overall, to move up and draft Jameson Williams No. 12.

"I have a lot of respect of Kwesi," said Holmes. "He’s very intelligent and very forward-thinking. I think we both have the mindset (that not) trading within the division is a little archaic way of thinking. When we make these kind of decisions, I’m totally at peace."

At least until Hockenson torches the Lions next month.

"T.J. was a good, productive football player for us and we had a great relationship since I’ve been here," said Holmes. "I wish him all the best, besides when we’re playing him going forward."

Listen live to 97.1 The Ticket via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Lions RB Chides Team for Hockenson Trade

Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings finagled a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The move was severely unexpected as the Vikings and Lions don’t transact trade business too often, and it was unknown that Detroit was ready to be done with the young tight end.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
lastwordonsports.com

New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans

The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
VikingsTerritory

All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4

The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy