Cedar City, UT

Video showing teens in blackface at Cedar City Walmart on Halloween goes viral, prompts outrage

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
 3 days ago
A video showing teenagers dressing up in blackface as part of "cops and robbers" type Halloween costumes at a store in Cedar City drew widespread outrage on social media on Tuesday, prompting Utah officials including Gov. Spencer Cox to weigh in and condemn the group.

The video, posted to a private TikTok account early Tuesday, spread quickly online, with largely critical responses from viewers disturbed by the racist nature of the images. The video shows a group of several young people, some dressed in blackface and prisoners' outfits and others dressed as law enforcement, at the Walmart in Cedar City where they had apparently gone as customers.

The person taking the video confronts the teens about their costumes, asking them if they understand the consequences of their actions, saying "You guys are never going to get into a college, you guys are not going to get any scholarships, because this is a hate crime." Toward the end of the video, a second voice can be heard asking the people to leave the store.

One of the teens responds by saying, "We all dropped out of high school. It's OK," drawing laughs from some of the other teens.

Responses from officials across Utah came swiftly, including from Cox.

“We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and we call on every Utahn to reject such offensive stereotypes, slurs and attitudes,” the governor said in a written statement. “We must do better.”

The Cedar City Police Department reported that it had not been called to the scene during the incident but was actively investigating the case, noting in a statement made on social media that the "Cedar City Police Department and Cedar City officials do not condone this type of activity."

Social media reactions to the video included some responses claiming to identify the youths from the video, including some linking to social media accounts. It was unclear whether the teens were from the Cedar City area or elsewhere.

Officials at Southern Utah University, which is located in Cedar City, issued a statement indicating none of those involved had been identified as university students.

"At SUU, we are committed to fostering an inclusive community, we affirm the inherent dignity and value of every person and we strive to maintain an atmosphere of belonging," according to a statement issued by the school.

Walmart said in a statement that once a store representative was told about the teens an employee instructed them to leave the property.

“We don’t tolerate discrimination or demeaning behavior of any kind and are incredibly disappointed by what is shown in this video,” the company said.

David DeMille writes about southwestern Utah for The Spectrum & Daily News, a USA TODAY Network newsroom based in St. George. Follow him at @SpectrumDeMille or contact him at ddemille@thespectrum.com. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

Comments / 2

Lou
2d ago

I hope these in fact are teens and these young people can sue everyone involved for disparaging them. And, showing their images on social media.

Reply
2
The Spectrum

