Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy
Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums.
tipranks.com
Is Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) Stock Worth Investing In?
With the ongoing momentum in its business, Superior Industries’ stock appears to be an attractive long-term bet. SUP stock also has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Investors willing to put some of their cash into Penny stocks could leverage TipRanks’ Penny Stocks Screener to find attractive investment options. But before investing, it’s recommended that investors learn about the merits and demerits of investing in Penny stocks. Using our Screener, we came across Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP), which has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Supporting the bull case is the company’s strong financial performance. Let’s take a closer look at the SUP stock.
tipranks.com
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock: Chipping Away Investors’ Wealth
Intel stock has eroded its shareholders’ wealth. The ongoing challenges don’t appear to indicate a recovery in the foreseeable future. While patience pays in the stock market, this hasn’t been the case for the shareholders of chip giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). For instance, if you have been holding INTC stock for about five years (a considerable investment horizon), you are probably sitting on a loss of about 41%.
tipranks.com
These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip
One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again?
tipranks.com
Lowe’s Sells Canadian Retail Business For $400 Million
Shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) were up in morning trading on Friday after the home improvement retailer announced that it will sell its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners for $400 million in cash. Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments.
tipranks.com
This Week in Crypto: Crypto Winter Persists amid Rate Hikes and Investor Pessimism
Between the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening and economic pressures, cryptocurrencies are struggling to hold onto the prior week’s gains. The latest rate hike and indications of more to come stoked considerable volatility, sparking a sideways range for most tokens. Bitcoin Holds Steady above Critical Support Level. November began...
tipranks.com
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in October 2022
October ended fairly positively for the stock market, which benefited from upbeat quarterly earnings from many major companies. This was followed by sharp pullbacks in August and September. However, few large companies included concerning trends in their outlooks, leading to a nagging worry at the back of everyone’s minds that...
tipranks.com
Regeneron sees FY22 gross margin on net product sales 92.5%-93%
Sees FY22 capital expenditures $580M-$615M. Sees FY22 effective tax rate 13%-14%. "Our third quarter 2022 financial performance reflects strong commercial momentum across our business, highlighted by 11% revenue growth when excluding contributions from REGEN-COV and Ronapreve," said Robert Landry, executive VP, finance and CFO of Regeneron. "We continued to drive shareholder value creation by realizing the benefits of our sustained investment in R&D, focusing on commercial execution, and allocating over $2.8 billion to share repurchases and business development initiatives in the first nine months of 2022."
tipranks.com
Is It Time to Sell Pinterest Stock (NYSE: PINS)?
Thanks to a better-than-expected earnings performance, shares of Pinterest jumped substantially higher recently. However, the fundamentals of the company remain suspect, implying that investors may want to consider selling PINS stock. While most sectors suffered severe losses in the year so far, few incurred as much damage as social media....
tipranks.com
Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) Misses on Revenue and Earnings
Shares of Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) are slightly down in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $-0.95, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.26 per share. Sales decreased by 10.6% year-over-year, with revenue...
tipranks.com
Cyber Security Stocks Gasp for Air while CloudFlare Holds Up
While broader markets are in the red after a fourth successive rate hike from the Federal Reserve, major cyber security names are seeing a meltdown of their own after major disappointments from Rapid 7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). Rapid7 is down nearly 25% today after the company slashed its ARR...
tipranks.com
Rapid7 Plummets after Slashing Outlook
Shares of cyber security solutions provider Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) have lost nearly a quarter of their value today after the company slashed its outlook. The company’s third-quarter revenue surged nearly 26% year-over-year to $176 million and EPS at $0.14 came in ahead of expectations by $0.09. Further, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 24% over the prior year to $684 million.
tipranks.com
3 Chinese Stocks for Contrarian Investors Only
Generally speaking, Beijing’s consolidation of power under President Xi Jinping poses major concerns for Chinese stocks. Therefore, the bottom might not be in yet for this sector. Nevertheless, three tickers – NTES, ZTO, and VIPS – might offer a compelling speculative gamble. With the major global indices...
tipranks.com
Illumina participates in a conference call with JPMorgan
Life Science Tools Analyst Qin holds a conference call with CEO deSouza on November 14 at 12 pm hosted by JPMorgan. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
tipranks.com
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rises on User Retention Despite Q3 Miss
Coinbase reported worse-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results. Despite this, shareholders pushed the stock price higher in after-hours trading on better-than-expected user numbers. Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss and missed revenue expectations. However, monthly transacting users (MTUs) came in at 8.5 million, better than...
tipranks.com
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Has an Incredible Outlook. Should You Buy?
Antero Resources wrapped up another stellar quarter recently and is poised to continue growing its sales and earnings for the foreseeable future on the back of an incredible outlook ahead. Market conditions are expected to benefit Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) in the following quarters, as they have done so far...
tipranks.com
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Remains Volatile; Should You Invest?
The momentum in SoFi’s business continued in Q3. However, concerns around loan originations amid rising interest rates could play spoilsport. As we expected, the momentum in SoFi’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) business was sustained in Q3. Its stellar financial performance makes it a solid long-term stock. However, concerns around loan originations amid rising interest rates and a weak macro environment raise concerns and keep the stock volatile.
tipranks.com
Cutera Soars on Positive Demand Momentum
Shares of aesthetic and dermatology solutions provider Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) have skyrocketed today on the back of its third-quarter showing. Revenue rose 9.4% year-over-year to $62.8 million, in line with estimates. Net loss per share at $0.62 though, came in wider than estimates by $0.24. Nonetheless, the company is seeing capital...
tipranks.com
FuboTV Up After Strong Q3 Showing
Shares of FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) were on an upward trajectory in pre-market trading on Friday after the sports-first live TV streaming platform reported revenues of $224.81 million, up by 43.5% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $11.5 million. Adjusted loss came in at $0.52 per share, better than analysts’ expectations...
tipranks.com
Select Medical Drops on Q3 Miss
Shares of healthcare facilities operator Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) are trending lower today after its third-quarter bottom line fell short of estimates. Revenue inched up 2.6% year-over-year to $1.57 billion, sneaking past estimates by $10 million. EPS at $0.21 though, missed the cut by a margin of $0.24. While revenue from...
Comments / 0