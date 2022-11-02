ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College Football Playoff rankings discussion: TCU got screwed, SEC could get 3 playoff teams

 3 days ago

The initial College Football Playoff rankings are out and there was a bit of a surprise at the top with Georgia, the top-ranked team in the coaches poll , installed at No. 3 behind both Tennessee and Ohio State.

Alabama slotted in at No. 6, giving the SEC three teams near at the top and lending some credence to the possibility that the trio could all make the playoff if things fell right and chaos ensues in the final five weeks. And with undefeated TCU coming in at No. 7, "they got screwed, probably more than anybody," according to our USA TODAY college football experts.

Over at another school in the conference, Auburn finally cut ties with Bryan Harsin , so now speculation can officially begin about whom his replacement might be. Would Hugh Freeze or Lane Kiffin be the better choice?

As for action on the field, the SEC again will dominate the conversation with the two biggest Week 10 games. The headliner sees Tennessee travel to Georgia in a game that has obvious playoff and also Heisman implications. The other has Alabama visiting LSU with the winner getting a major boost in the SEC West.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address all these storylines and look ahead to the other major matchups in Week 10 during the latest version of College Football Fix, the USA TODAY Sports weekly podcast that releases every Wednesday during the season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff rankings discussion: TCU got screwed, SEC could get 3 playoff teams

