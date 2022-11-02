Read full article on original website
Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Reveals First-Ever Original Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’
Ex-Journey singer Steve Perry has released a heart-tugging original holiday song, "Maybe This Year." His first-ever original Christmas tune is newly-added to the album The Season (Deluxe Edition.) Perry released The Season last year around this time with covers of eight Christmas classics. On the Deluxe Edition, he tacks on...
Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’
Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Chino Moreno’s ††† (Crosses) Announce ‘PERMANENT.RADIANT’ EP, Share New Song
The dark and dreamy electro-pop act ††† (Crosses), Deftones singer. 's project with founding Far guitarist Shaun Lopez, released the new song "Vivien" on Friday (Oct. 28) alongside an accompanying music video. At the same time, they announced their forthcoming EP called PERMANENT.RADIANT, which arrives on Dec. 9.
Fat Mike Explains How NOFX’s Final Shows Will Be Different
In September, NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett revealed his plans to disband the veteran California punk rock act in 2023. But it appears the group intend to log an additional year of touring beyond that, stretching into 2024, as the NOFX bassist-vocalist clarified this week. In the same breath, Fat...
Sebastian Bach + Michael Sweet Bury the Hatchet, Say the Internet Fueled the Fire
Over the weekend, Sebastian Bach and Stryper frontman Michael Sweet were finally able to bury the hatchet after a years-long feud aboard the KISS Kruise. After addressing the feud, the rockers noted that the internet really fueled the fire that had started between them. Ironically, the feud started on the...
Ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo: “Would I join Kerry King’s new band? I don’t think he’d have the need to ask me”
Dead Cross, Misfits and whether he’ll ever play with Slayer again – you ask the questions, Dave Lombardo answers them
Corey Taylor Names Scariest Horror Movie of the Last Decade
Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still curl up and watch a good horror film. If you're looking for a real fright and in need of a suggestion, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has named the horror movie from that last decade that he thinks is the scariest.
Paul Stanley Explains Why Jimmy Page Is More Than Just a Guitar Player
KISS mainstay Paul Stanley recently sang the praises of Led Zeppelin guitar icon Jimmy Page, saying the rocker is more than just a guitar player. The KISS commendation came aboard KISS Kruise XI, the 2022 edition of KISS' signature vacation cruise that just completed its first trek from Los Angeles to Mexico last week. It again set sail from L.A. to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico, on Oct. 29.
Could Dolly Parton Reunite Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for Her Next Album?
Dolly Parton has always been a woman of her word, and she's holding true to the statement she made back in May. She's making a rock album. But it's who she's got in mind that makes it even more thrilling - Parton wants to get Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to reunite for a new take on "Stairway to Heaven."
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most
Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
How Paul Stanley Got Over His Issues With Gene Simmons Is Actually Good Advice for Us All
Though they may have been in a band together coming up on 50 years, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons aren't always in rhythm with each other on a personal level. But during the recent KISS Kruise, Stanley opened up to the audience about his relationship with Simmons and how he's found his way to accept the things about his cohort that used to drive him crazy, and it's a good piece of advice that we could all apply to our own lives.
Fans React to John 5 Replacing Mick Mars in Motley Crue
Longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been confirmed to be Motley Crue's new guitarist now that Mick Mars has stepped down and retired. Naturally, as a result of one of the most significant lineup changes in rock and metal history. fans have had a lot of varying reactions to the news.
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Last week, Red Hot Chili Peppers showed off their Nirvana inspiration during their gig at Los Angeles' Silverlake Conservatory of Music. Amid the Oct. 29 stop on the Peppers' "Global Stadium Tour," they covered Nirvana's signature hit, "Smells Like Teen Spirit." The setup was a little bit different than usual...
Disturbed Address Outrage Addiction With ‘Divisive’ Album Title Track
The world is filled with drama, but Disturbed have found a good use for it all - through their music. In advance of next month's Divisive album, Disturbed are releasing the title track from that album that uses the discord of the world as a muse. Singer David Draiman says,...
Watch W.A.S.P. Play ‘Animal (F–k Like a Beast)’ for First Time Since 2006
Ever since W.A.S.P. announced their 40th anniversary tour, everyone's been wondering whether or not they'd add "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)" to the set, especially because Blackie Lawless swore it off years ago. But, the tour kicked off over the weekend, and they did play it — for the first time since 2006.
Rob Halford – New Judas Priest Album ‘Close’ to Finish, Reveals Loose Release Plan
While Judas Priest will be going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, their next studio album won't come until after that special night. But, as revealed by Rob Halford in a recent chat with New York's Q104.3 host Jonathan Clarke (as seen below), "it is close."
Watch Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos Play Halloween Show in Sumo Wrestler Suit
It doesn't get much bigger than Lorna Shore at the moment, but for Halloween, frontman Will Ramos was making sure he was the largest person in the room, donning an inflatable sumo wrestler suit for the festivities. Ramos and the band took the stage at the White Oak Music Hall...
How Corey Taylor Handles Going to the Bar as a Sober Man
While many musicians have gotten sober over the years, there are still occasions for them to often be around bars, and during a recent appearance on The Moon Under Water podcast, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor addressed how handles those situations having now been sober since 2010. The podcast Taylor was...
August Burns Red Drop Crushing ‘Ancestry’ Song With Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Announce New Album
Things may be a little dark within the world these days, but August Burns Red have the perfect song to fit the mood and they've got some assistance from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach to give you that ultimate crusher you could use at this time in history. The song is titled "Ancestry" and you should crank it up in the player down toward the middle of this post.
Signed Guitar Kurt Cobain Smashed Onstage Can Be Yours for the Right Price
Kurt Cobain wasn't known for treating instruments nicely during Nirvana shows, but his fans now have the unique opportunity to bid on and own one of the guitars he smashed onstage. Julien's Auctions has announced an event called Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll, which will take place Friday, Nov....
