ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’

Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Loudwire

Corey Taylor Names Scariest Horror Movie of the Last Decade

Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still curl up and watch a good horror film. If you're looking for a real fright and in need of a suggestion, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has named the horror movie from that last decade that he thinks is the scariest.
Loudwire

Paul Stanley Explains Why Jimmy Page Is More Than Just a Guitar Player

KISS mainstay Paul Stanley recently sang the praises of Led Zeppelin guitar icon Jimmy Page, saying the rocker is more than just a guitar player. The KISS commendation came aboard KISS Kruise XI, the 2022 edition of KISS' signature vacation cruise that just completed its first trek from Los Angeles to Mexico last week. It again set sail from L.A. to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico, on Oct. 29.
Loudwire

Could Dolly Parton Reunite Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for Her Next Album?

Dolly Parton has always been a woman of her word, and she's holding true to the statement she made back in May. She's making a rock album. But it's who she's got in mind that makes it even more thrilling - Parton wants to get Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to reunite for a new take on "Stairway to Heaven."
Loudwire

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most

Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
Loudwire

How Paul Stanley Got Over His Issues With Gene Simmons Is Actually Good Advice for Us All

Though they may have been in a band together coming up on 50 years, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons aren't always in rhythm with each other on a personal level. But during the recent KISS Kruise, Stanley opened up to the audience about his relationship with Simmons and how he's found his way to accept the things about his cohort that used to drive him crazy, and it's a good piece of advice that we could all apply to our own lives.
Loudwire

Fans React to John 5 Replacing Mick Mars in Motley Crue

Longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been confirmed to be Motley Crue's new guitarist now that Mick Mars has stepped down and retired. Naturally, as a result of one of the most significant lineup changes in rock and metal history. fans have had a lot of varying reactions to the news.
Loudwire

How Corey Taylor Handles Going to the Bar as a Sober Man

While many musicians have gotten sober over the years, there are still occasions for them to often be around bars, and during a recent appearance on The Moon Under Water podcast, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor addressed how handles those situations having now been sober since 2010. The podcast Taylor was...
Loudwire

August Burns Red Drop Crushing ‘Ancestry’ Song With Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Announce New Album

Things may be a little dark within the world these days, but August Burns Red have the perfect song to fit the mood and they've got some assistance from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach to give you that ultimate crusher you could use at this time in history. The song is titled "Ancestry" and you should crank it up in the player down toward the middle of this post.
Loudwire

Loudwire

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy