Pennsylvania State

OnPolitics: What do PA voters think about Fetterman after debate?

By Amy Nakamura and Caren Bohan, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman participates in the Senate candidate debate in Harrisburg on October 25, 2022. Greg Nash, The Hill/Nexstar

Greetings, OnPolitics readers! It's Amy with today's top stories.

Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said debating his GOP competitor Dr. Mehmet Oz "wasn't exactly easy."

Did it hurt him with PA voters? Politics Managing Editor Caren Bohan writes:

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's debate performance last week was bumpy enough that even some of his fellow Democrats questioned whether it made sense for him to go toe-to-toe on stage with the GOP's Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Five months after suffering a stroke, Fetterman has had lingering auditory processing difficulties.

When he took the debate stage on Oct. 25, he used closed captioning to be able to read questions before giving a response and he sometimes struggled to formulate his sentences.

Fetterman himself acknowledged a day after the debate that it "wasn't exactly easy."

But what did Pennsylvania voters think?

In a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll , more than half of those surveyed said they watched the debate and those who did viewed Oz as the winner by a huge margin, 62%-17%

As USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page reports, 7% of those now backing other Senate candidates or who were undecided said they would have backed Fetterman were it not for his stroke.

The poll underlined a close race in one of the most closely watched battleground states in the Nov. 8 midterms, with Fetterman at 47% and Oz at 45%. In a September poll, Fetterman had a larger lead of six percentage points.

In the race for Pennsylvania governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro is faring much better. He leads Republican Doug Mastriano, 52%-40%.

The poll of 500 Pennsylvanians who are likely to vote or have already cast their ballots, taken by landline and cell phone on Oct. 27-30, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

📉 Exclusive poll: Debate erodes Fetterman's lead over Oz in pivotal Pennsylvania Senate race

🎨 Let’s see your masterpieces : “I Voted” stickers could use a revamp. That’s why we’re looking for your designs! Put that creative brain to work and design an “I Voted” sticker. We’re excited to see what you’ll create! Submit your design here .

In case you missed Ohio's Senate town hall:

Ohio's U.S. Senate candidates took the national stage Tuesday to tackle issues from inflation to immigration as the competitive race nears the finish line.

Republican J.D. Vance and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan participated in a town hall in Columbus hosted by Fox News. Unlike previous debates, the candidates did not appear on stage together and separately fielded questions from moderators and audience members. Here are some takeaways from Tuesday's town hall.

Real quick: Stories you'll want to read

  • Oath Keepers leader tried to message Trump after Jan. 6: Just days after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a mob of pro-Trump rioters, Stewart Rhodes, leader of the right-wing militia the Oath Keepers, tried to send a message to former President Donald Trump in which he urged the president to invoke the Insurrection Act and be a “savior” of the republic.
  • Democrats may not be able to lean on Latino voters in GOP states: For many years, Democrats have hoped that Latino voters could be the key to turning traditionally “red” states to “purple.” Now, it’s unclear whether that will be the case. Here's what the new polls say .
  • Arizona judge rules out intimidation tactics at ballot box: A federal judge granted an emergency order from the bench that bans Arizona's ballot drop box monitors affiliated with conservative group Clean Elections USA from taking photos of voters while they are within 75 feet of a ballot box.
  • New Hampshire Senate debate happening tonight : Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc are set to meet on the debate stage Wednesday night. Read the full recap of their debate last week, where the two candidates sparred over inflation, abortion and false claims of 2020 election fraud .

🎙️ Biden to speak on democracy and election deniers: Days before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden will amplify his argument that democracy itself is at stake, delivering an evening speech amid growing fears about political violence. Find out more about the president's speech here.

