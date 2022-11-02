ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayfair's Black Friday deals are here—shop Martha Stewart, KitchenAid and more

By Jon Winkler and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Save big with these Wayfair Black Friday 2022 deals on furniture, kitchen essentials and more. Reviewed/Etta Avenue/Spode/Loon Peak/Williston Forge

Wayfair is coming in hot with an incredible lineup of Black Friday 2022 deals available right now. No need to wait until Friday, November 25 to shop the best deals of the year, Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Peek sale lets you save on everything from furniture and lights to outdoor decorations and rugs. Keep scrolling to find out how to save up to 70% right now.

Wayfair Black Friday deals

The early Black Friday sale is live through Friday, November 11 , giving you plenty of time to save on patio essentials , dinnerware and so much more. Shop deals on KitchenAid, Kelly Clarkson Home and Rachael Ray for the best home and kitchen savings ahead of the holiday season.

The best Wayfair Black Friday deals you can shop right now

  1. Rebrilliant 18-Pair Shoe Rack from $35.14 (Save $41.21 to $44.85)
  2. The Holiday Aisle 320 Light Curtain String Lights for $38.99 (Save $20)
  3. House of Hampton Microfiber 4-Piece Comforter Set for $49.99 (Save $110)
  4. Spode Blue Italian 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Serves 4 for $97.20 (Save $212.80)
  5. Loon Peak Ermont Hardwood Dark Red Meranti Potting Bench for $106.99 (Save $143)
  6. Wayfair Basics Slender Green Fir Christmas Tree with Lights for $147.99 (Save $94)
  7. Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand from $152.99 (Save $40 to $152)
  8. Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella from $178.08 (Save $301.92 to $348.65)
  9. Sol 72 Outdoor Tegan Patio Bar Stool Set of 2 for $225.99 (Save $444.81)
  10. Etta Avenue Euclid 47-Inch Upholstered Loveseat from $349.99 (Save $233.01 to $249.01)

Wayfair furniture and home décor Black Friday deals

Shop the best furniture deals available now at Wayfair. Reviewed/Etta Avenue

Refresh your interiors for less by shopping the early Black Friday deals from Wayfair on sofas, nightstands, desks and more.

Wayfair outdoor furniture Black Friday deals

Furnish your patio for less with these Wayfair Black Friday deals. Reviewed/Sol 72 Outdoor

Want to refresh your patio ahead of the holidays? Take advantage of these markdowns on outdoor entertaining essentials right now at the Black Friday Sneak Peek sale .

Wayfair mattress and bedding Black Friday deals

Shop deals on mattresses and bedding during this mega Wayfair Black Friday sale. Wayfair Sleep

Stay extra cozy this winter with these amazing Wayfair Black Friday deals on sheets, duvets and even top-rated mattresses.

Wayfair bathroom Black Friday deals

Upgrade your bathroom for less with these Black Friday markdowns at Wayfair. Reviewed/Sand & Stable

Spruce up the home of your porcelain throne with the best Wayfair discounts on everything from bathmats to vanities ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Wayfair kitchen Black Friday deals

Wayfair is offering tasty discounts on kitchen essentials ahead of Black Friday 2022. Gotham Steel

Upgrade your kitchen appliances and cookware collection with our favorite Wayfair sales on KitchenAid, Rachael Ray and more.

Wayfair seasonal Black Friday deals

Find deals on seasonal essentials today during Wayfair's early Black Friday sale. Reviewed/Sand & Stable

Prep your home for the holidays with the best seasonal deals at Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Peek sale . Save big on festive lights, artificial Christmas trees, wreaths and even faux plants.

When do Black Friday sales start at Wayfair?

Wayfair Black Friday sales are live right now and the savings are only expected to get sweeter in the days and weeks ahead. The retailer's Black Friday Sneak Peek sale just started yesterday, November 1 and runs through Friday, November 11 . With incredible discounts on everything from home goods to furniture, the time to save is now.

►Thanksgiving 2022: What stores are open? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

Should I shop Black Friday deals at Wayfair?

Definitely! The Black Friday Sneak Peek sale is just the start of Wayfair's Black Friday deals. As we get even closer to Black Friday on November 25 , we expect the retailer is offer even more price cuts across all categories. If you're shopping for furniture or home essentials, you won't want to miss these holiday discounts.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022 . Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What stores offer Black Friday 2022 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores like Amazon , Best Buy , Walmart and Target to niche retailers like Leesa , Solo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

While Black Friday started off as an in-person sales event for stores, the online sales during Black Friday are as popular as Cyber Monday, which is historically known as the more digital sales event.

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

During Black Friday, we expect retailers like Wayfair to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member , you can sign up for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or take advantage of the available discount s Amazon offers for those who qualify. An Amazon Prime subscription is $7.49 a month for students and $6.99 a month for those receiving qualifying government assistance. The subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, including Prime Gaming, Prime Video and access to Amazon’s Lightning deals.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on November 28 . Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Cyber Monday is specifically intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers.

Community Policy