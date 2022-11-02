ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best holiday gift ideas from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022

By Susan Yoo-Lee, Reviewed
 3 days ago
The best part about Oprah’s favorite things is that you can literally shop for every item on Amazon—an incredible option for Prime members. Paravel/Poppy & Pout/Compartes Treasures/Reviewed

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list is officially out and if you’re looking for holiday gifts , it does not disappoint. From stylish finds to kitchen gadgets , you can find something for everyone—whether they have just about everything or are the pickiest of them all.

The best part about Oprah’s favorite things is that you can literally shop for every item on Amazon—an incredible option for Prime members and for those that end up waiting 'til the very last minute to gift-hunt. With the holidays creeping up quickly, we’ve compiled a list of the top 13 gifts from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022.

1. For the person who packs light

Oprah's Favorite Things: Paravel Fold-Up Travel Backpack Amazon/Reviewed

If there is a frequent traveler in your life, they’ll love a practical gift. The Paravel Fold-Up Backpack is not only lightweight and foldable, but fits into a compact pouch that can be tossed into a purse or carry-on luggage . Additionally, the backpack is made of water-resistant Negative Nylon that comes from 15 up-cycled plastic bottles, making it eco-friendly.

$52 at Amazon

2. For the pasta lover

Oprah's Favorite Things: Salty Seattle Crocchi Amazon/Reviewed

Whether you're trying to impress a pasta connoisseur or give a unique gift that will warm the heart and stomach, look no further than the Salty Seattle Crocchi. These multi-colored, croissant-shaped gnocchis are made in-house by hand and come in vibrant colors sourced from vegetables like beets, cabbage and spinach—and they're beautiful. Any pasta lover will admire these.

$69 at Amazon

3. For the National Park enthusiast

Oprah's Favorite Things: Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket National Parks Edition Amazon/Reviewed

Do you know someone that loves visiting National Parks? Celebrate their favorite wild spot with The Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket National Parks Edition. The blanket comes in images from nine National Parks, including Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Yosemite and more. Made of 100% recycled materials, this blanket is environmentally friendly and even better, it’s warm, wearable (yes!) and water- and odor–resistant.

$129 at Amazon

4. For the one who loves their stuffed animals

Oprah's Favorite Things: Warmies Heatable Stuffed Animals Amazon/Reviewed

Who doesn’t like to snuggle with cuddly little animals ? These Warmies Heatable Stuffed Animals are a notch above because you can microwave them for added warmth when you’re not feeling well. They're also scented with lavender, which not only smells heavenly but can help you de-stress.

$25 at Amazon

5. For the one who likes to entertain

Oprah's Favorite Things: Boarderie Arte Cheese and Charcuterie Board Amazon/Reviewed

Nothing speaks of a party more than a huge spread of crackers, gourmet cheese, dried fruit, jams and more. If you’re going to attend a holiday party this year, this Boarderie Arte Cheese and Charcuterie Board makes a thoughtful host/ess gift . Not only is it made fresh daily with overnight shipping, it comes all ready to serve—making the host even happier.

$240 at Amazon

6. For the one who likes juicy-looking lips

Oprah's Favorite Things: Poppy and Pout Lip Tint Premium Gift Set Amazon/Reviewed

Adding a bit of color to the lips can brighten up anyone’s face. For those that love glistening lips , the Poppy and Pout Lip Tint Premium Gift Set makes the perfect gift. Made of 100% natural ingredients, the coconut oil, sunflower oil and beeswax will feel nourishing. Plus, it's made by hand and packaged in sustainable cardboard tubes that are 100% recyclable.

$70 at Amazon

7. For the one who likes their jewels sparkling

Oprah's Favorite Things: Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Amazon/Reviewed

There’s nothing like a diamond ring that sparkles across a room. For jewelry aficionados, the Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner will become their new best friend. The versatile cleaner is safe on both metals and gemstones. It's plant-based so your hands and jewelry will be safe from any chemicals.

$23 at Amazon

8. For the one who often needs a flame

Oprah's Favorite Things: The USB Lighter Company The Motli Light Amazon/Reviewed

If you know anyone who loves candles , goes camping often or enjoys barbecues, they'll be mesmerized by The USB Lighter Company The Motli Light. This electric arc lighter is flameless, windproof and rechargeable, with up to 1,000 lights per charge. Definitely one of the coolest gifts to give—and a practical one as well.

$45 at Amazon

9. For the one who wants to look sharp on the go

Oprah's Favorite Things: Nori Press Steam Iron Amazon/Reviewed

Shopping for a frequent traveler or just a major clotheshorse? The Nori Press Steam Iron will be a gift that they'll use on the daily. The two-in-one iron and steamer is a timesaver, allowing both sides of the clothing to be ironed at the same time. The compact size fits easily into most luggage , so it's good for on the go.

$96 at Amazon

10. For the one who likes to wear their mantra

Oprah's Favorite Things: Sticky Be Socks Women’s Mantra Box Amazon/Reviewed

If you can live, breathe and wear your mantra, why not? The Sticky Be Socks Women’s Mantra Box may be the perfect gift for those that love to wear their inspiration everywhere. These non-slip grip socks come in seven different sayings (one for every day of the week), including “Be Grateful,” , “Be Focused” and “Be You.”

$75 at Amazon

11. For the one who likes truffle everything

Do you know someone that loves truffle chips, truffle fries, truffle mac and cheese, truffle anything? You’ll have to give them the Truff Starter Pack —and if you’re not their best friend already, you will be. With three different specialty products, including truffle hot sauce, black truffle oil and black truffle sea salt, your new best friend will be able to live out their wildest truffle fantasies.

$60 at Amazon

12. For the chocolate-with-fruit lover

Oprah's Favorite Things: Compartes Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Gift Box Amazon/Reviewed

Delight your favorite chocolate addict with the Compartes Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Gift Box . Beautifully packaged with 16 to 20 pieces of California-grown fruits dipped in chocolate, these are a perfect holiday gift for anyone—even for a business client. With each delicious bite, they'll be thanking you.

$60 at Amazon

13. For the one who likes keeping cozy

Oprah's Favorite Things: Rivet Utility’s Maven Jumpsuit Rivet Utility/Reviewed

Rivet Utility’s Maven Jumpsuit made Oprah’s cut for good reason: with its blend of French terry, up-cycled corduroy and terry cloth, it’s amazingly soft and cozy. It comes in three fits too—oversized, relaxed and fitted, so if you know they like room to move around or prefer something closer to their skin, you can choose accordingly. The jumpsuit is available in four colors, perfect for holiday lounging.

$295 at Amazon

$295 at Rivet Utility

