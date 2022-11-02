ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 great municipal parks to visit as fabulous fall weather unfurls over Las Vegas valley

By Gary Dymski
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With cooler weather upon us and fall colors emerging, it’s a neat time to be outdoors in the Las Vegas valley. We suggest visiting these eight great municipal parks.

If you’re planning a trip, it might be smart to check in first at the municipal websites for information, including rules specific to the park. Otherwise, get out and enjoy.

  • Acacia Park and Demonstration Gardens : This gem in Henderson is a collaborative effort between the city, the Conservation District of Southern Nevada and several other local organizations. The gardens offers fall workshops, too. Daily 6 a.m. to midnight. 50 Casa Del Fuego Street, off the 215 Beltway and Interstate 11.
  • Centennial Hills Park : If it’s a playground for the little ones, you’re headed for the right spot. There’s a dog run for the four-legged members of the household, a paved walking trail and a splash pad for the hot months. Bring a soccer ball or football to toss around or a bite to share at one of the several picnic areas. Daily 7 a.m. to midnight. 7101 N. Buffalo Drive, north of U.S. 95 and 215 Beltway.
  • Clark County Wetlands Park : Hike, bike or walk on 2,900 acres of desert getaway. Since 1991, the county’s largest park has offered “educational, recreational, and research opportunities to the public.” Daily from dawn to dusk. 7050 Wetlands Park Lane, off Tropicana Avenue and east of Boulder Highway.
  • Craig Ranch Regional Park : Baseball, basketball, volleyball, community gardens and a 65,000 square-foot skate park on 170 acres. Daily 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. 628 W. Craig Road, east of Camino Al Norte.
  • Desert Breeze Park: Skate park, dog park, ball fields, picnic areas and open space. Daily 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road, off South Durango Drive.
The pool at Desert Breeze Park. (KLAS)
  • Fox Ridge Park: Ballfield, amphitheater, grills, basketball court. Another gem in Henderson. Daily 6 a.m. to midnight. 420 Valle Verde Drive, north of West Warm Springs Road.
  • Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex : Two dog runs, 11 lighted soccer fields, picnic areas. Spacious. A favorite for adults and kids and adjacent to the Amanda and Stacy Darling Tennis Center . Daily 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. 7901 W. Washington Ave., Summerlin Parkway and North Buffalo Drive.
  • Sunset Park : A park pond and a pickleball complex are but a few of the attractions. Fish for free at Sunset Lake (fishing license required). Daily 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. 2601 E. Sunset Road., off South Eastern Avenue .
