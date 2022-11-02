ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Glen Burnie Man's Luck Changes After Top-Prize Win on $100,000 Extreme Cash Game

“Chapulin” of Glen Burnie has top secret plans for his $100,000 prize. Photo Credit: Maryland Lottery

A Glen Burnie man saw his luck change after finding the 51st top prize in an $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket at his favorite Lottery retailer in Anne Arundel County, officials say.

The anonymous winner known as “Chapulin” has been a loyal Lottery player for years, but never won more than $1,000 until his $100,000 prize was revealed, say Maryland Lottery officials.

Immediately after revealing the top prize amount, the lucky winner rushed home to share the great news with his wife.

The 34-year-old claims he will use the money to spend on a "huge purchase" for the couple.

The Glen Burnie Mobil located at 7200 Ritchie Highway will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning instant ticket.

The $100,000 Extreme Cash game started on Sept. 21, 2020 with 64 top prizes. Still remaining, in addition to the 13 $100,000 top prizes, are eight $5,000 prizes along with more than 110,000 others ranging from $30 to $500. The game is one of five $30 scratch-offs now on sale.

BmoreBaby407$$
3d ago

Happy for him n his wife n family ,hope u get to enjoy it ,I'm sure u can definitely use it with the inflation going higher n higher then ever !!!! 🫶💯💯🤑🤑💲💲💲💰💰💸💸🍻🥂🍾🍾 celebrate

