Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
Starkville residents excited for new Triangle Crossing shopping center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Intrigued customers spent the morning going in and out of the new stores that the Triangle Crossing has to offer. With this being just the start of the holiday season, people are excited to keep revenue in Starkville. Our reporter, Kealy Shields, stopped by and...
wcbi.com
Vardaman Community talks about importance of annual festival
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Sweet Potato Capital of the world is having its 49th Annual Sweet Potato Festival this weekend. The Town of Vardaman is celebrating its 49th annual Sweet Potato Festival this Saturday and many people are already in town to join in on the fun. Each...
wcbi.com
Winona community breaks ground for historical clock tower on Mainstreet
WINONA, Miss. ( WCBI) – It’s a project that has been in the works for over a decade now. The city of Winona broke ground for its historic clock tower today. COVID-19 and cost increases stopped the clock on the $400,000 project but things are back on track.
Commercial Dispatch
Rehab work underway at Leigh Mall
Interior renovations to the old Leigh Mall are now underway, according to Hull Property Group Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin. Mulherin told The Dispatch demolition work to the mall at 1404 Old Aberdeen Road began on Oct. 24, and the company is currently demolishing the interior of five empty spaces, including the old JCPenney, the Zales Jewelry Store and the Books-A-Million, to name a few. It is also demolishing the old Sears Auto Center on the southwest corner of the lot.
wcbi.com
MUW reports drop in enrollment but still leads in state degree completion
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fewer people are enrolling at Mississippi University for Women, but the school continues to lead the state in degree completion. A report from MUW showed the university enrolled just over 2,300 students for fall 2022. That’s a 5.6% drop. Among the schools in the...
Oxford Eagle
Mississippi finalizes largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. –Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature today finalized the largest economic development project in state history. This $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County. Steel Dynamics...
Commercial Dispatch
Going on with Grants: Chicken Dee coming to Columbus
Nothing quite hits the spot on a Friday night like fried chicken. I’m happy to report that Steve Gao will soon open Chicken Dee, a fried chicken and southern comfort restaurant at 217 Alabama St. in the former Fish Wings and More building. Gao told me he thought now...
wcbi.com
Mississippi State University reports 1.9% drop in student enrollment
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State, like many other universities, saw a slight decline in freshman enrollment. The school is reporting a 1.9% drop in enrollment over last year’s numbers. That means there are over 22,600 students on campus this fall. As far as first-time freshmen, MSU saw...
wcbi.com
NMMC hosts nursing open house and hiring event
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services is looking for experienced nurses and nursing students to help meet the demands of a nursing shortage. NMMC Tupelo hosted a Nursing Open House and Hiring Event. North Mississippi Health Services’ seven hospitals, urgent care clinics, Women’s Hospital, and other facilities were represented.
Commercial Dispatch
Quarter-billion dollar incentive package passed for new SDI aluminum, biocarbon projects
A multi-million dollar incentive package passed by the state Wednesday paves the way for a $2.5 billion dollar project in Lowndes County involving multiple companies. In a special session, legislators approved $246 million in financial assistance for Indiana-based Steel Dynamics to construct a state-of-the-art low-carbon, aluminum flat-rolled mill near its Columbus steel mill on Airport Road and a biocarbon production facility on Artesia Road, near the International Paper pulp mill. Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bills into law shortly after.
Recycling Today
Update: SDI confirms Mississippi site selection
Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Steel Dynamics Inc. has announced the selection of Columbus, Mississippi, as the location for its previously announced greenfield recycled-content flat-rolled aluminum mill. SDI describes Columbus as “strategically located within the targeted Southeast market, bringing numerous competitive customer, recycled material and renewable energy advantages to the project.” The...
MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
wcbi.com
Vending machine serves up books for students at Parkway Elementary
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks and works just like a regular vending machine. But instead of candy or snacks, this one delivers a lasting adventure. The book vending machine was delivered and set up just in time for the new school year at Parkway Elementary. “This is just...
wtva.com
A new economic development will affect towns in the Golden Triangle in positive ways
ARTESIA, Miss (WTVA)- The largest economic development project in the State's history is coming to the Golden Triangle. This is expected to be a $2.5 billion dollar capital investment and will create over 1,000 jobs in Lowndes County. The average pay is predicted to be $93,000. Residents, business owners and...
wcbi.com
Powerball jackpot reaches largest total in national lottery prize history
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger and bigger and now the prize has reached its largest number in national lottery prize history. Currently, the jackpot sits at $1.6 billion. After the taxes, you’re looking at just over $782 million. Folks in Columbus are...
wcbi.com
Emergency personnel take part in decontamination drill
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency medical personnel across Northeast Mississippi spent part of their day learning how to use decontamination equipment in case of a large-scale emergency. In the east parking lot of the Cadence Bank Arena, teams worked on mannequins, representing victims exposed to hazardous materials. Each victim...
Commercial Dispatch
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD
The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
wcbi.com
Cold front next week sparks big change in temperatures
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs will drop from the 80s into the mid 50s by the end of next week, thanks in part to a robust cold front moving the the region overnight Friday. SUNDAY: Highs reach into the mid to upper 70s while plentiful cloud cover and a chance for some scattered showers remains. Lows bottom out in the low 60s.
wcbi.com
Damp & Gloomy Saturday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Periods of light to moderate rain are likely today as a cold front front arrives and stalls over the region. TODAY: Showers are likely, especially during the morning. Rain could be heavy at times. It looks like most of the activity will either weaken or exit the region by dinnertime, but a few lingering showers are possible late in the day. Overcast skies. High near 70°. Chance of rain: almost 100%.
wcbi.com
Rain is on the way
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Hopefully, we all took advantage of the nicer weather the last half of this week. The warmer temperatures and sunny sky really was a nice end of the week mood boost. Weekend rain is on the way, get those umbrellas ready!. FRIDAY NIGHT: Conditions are going to...
Comments / 1