ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Vardaman Community talks about importance of annual festival

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Sweet Potato Capital of the world is having its 49th Annual Sweet Potato Festival this weekend. The Town of Vardaman is celebrating its 49th annual Sweet Potato Festival this Saturday and many people are already in town to join in on the fun. Each...
VARDAMAN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Rehab work underway at Leigh Mall

Interior renovations to the old Leigh Mall are now underway, according to Hull Property Group Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin. Mulherin told The Dispatch demolition work to the mall at 1404 Old Aberdeen Road began on Oct. 24, and the company is currently demolishing the interior of five empty spaces, including the old JCPenney, the Zales Jewelry Store and the Books-A-Million, to name a few. It is also demolishing the old Sears Auto Center on the southwest corner of the lot.
COLUMBUS, MS
Oxford Eagle

Mississippi finalizes largest economic development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. –Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature today finalized the largest economic development project in state history. This $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County. Steel Dynamics...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Going on with Grants: Chicken Dee coming to Columbus

Nothing quite hits the spot on a Friday night like fried chicken. I’m happy to report that Steve Gao will soon open Chicken Dee, a fried chicken and southern comfort restaurant at 217 Alabama St. in the former Fish Wings and More building. Gao told me he thought now...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi State University reports 1.9% drop in student enrollment

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State, like many other universities, saw a slight decline in freshman enrollment. The school is reporting a 1.9% drop in enrollment over last year’s numbers. That means there are over 22,600 students on campus this fall. As far as first-time freshmen, MSU saw...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

NMMC hosts nursing open house and hiring event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services is looking for experienced nurses and nursing students to help meet the demands of a nursing shortage. NMMC Tupelo hosted a Nursing Open House and Hiring Event. North Mississippi Health Services’ seven hospitals, urgent care clinics, Women’s Hospital, and other facilities were represented.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Quarter-billion dollar incentive package passed for new SDI aluminum, biocarbon projects

A multi-million dollar incentive package passed by the state Wednesday paves the way for a $2.5 billion dollar project in Lowndes County involving multiple companies. In a special session, legislators approved $246 million in financial assistance for Indiana-based Steel Dynamics to construct a state-of-the-art low-carbon, aluminum flat-rolled mill near its Columbus steel mill on Airport Road and a biocarbon production facility on Artesia Road, near the International Paper pulp mill. Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bills into law shortly after.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Recycling Today

Update: SDI confirms Mississippi site selection

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Steel Dynamics Inc. has announced the selection of Columbus, Mississippi, as the location for its previously announced greenfield recycled-content flat-rolled aluminum mill. SDI describes Columbus as “strategically located within the targeted Southeast market, bringing numerous competitive customer, recycled material and renewable energy advantages to the project.” The...
COLUMBUS, MS
WREG

MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Vending machine serves up books for students at Parkway Elementary

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks and works just like a regular vending machine. But instead of candy or snacks, this one delivers a lasting adventure. The book vending machine was delivered and set up just in time for the new school year at Parkway Elementary. “This is just...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Emergency personnel take part in decontamination drill

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency medical personnel across Northeast Mississippi spent part of their day learning how to use decontamination equipment in case of a large-scale emergency. In the east parking lot of the Cadence Bank Arena, teams worked on mannequins, representing victims exposed to hazardous materials. Each victim...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD

The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Cold front next week sparks big change in temperatures

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs will drop from the 80s into the mid 50s by the end of next week, thanks in part to a robust cold front moving the the region overnight Friday. SUNDAY: Highs reach into the mid to upper 70s while plentiful cloud cover and a chance for some scattered showers remains. Lows bottom out in the low 60s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Damp & Gloomy Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Periods of light to moderate rain are likely today as a cold front front arrives and stalls over the region. TODAY: Showers are likely, especially during the morning. Rain could be heavy at times. It looks like most of the activity will either weaken or exit the region by dinnertime, but a few lingering showers are possible late in the day. Overcast skies. High near 70°. Chance of rain: almost 100%.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Rain is on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Hopefully, we all took advantage of the nicer weather the last half of this week. The warmer temperatures and sunny sky really was a nice end of the week mood boost. Weekend rain is on the way, get those umbrellas ready!. FRIDAY NIGHT: Conditions are going to...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy