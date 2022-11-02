Read full article on original website
Portage County man sentenced to prison for assaulting legally blind child with autism
A 36-year-old Amherst Junction man was sentenced to a 43-year prison term for repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is legally blind and has autism, according to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Ronald Brummer was sentenced Friday by Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell. Brummer’s sentence includes 18 years...
Wood County man convicted in 1984 murder
A jury in Wood County found 59-year-old John A. Sarver, of Port Edwards, guilty of first-degree murder following an eight-day trial in connection to the Nov.26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the conviction this week. The evidence presented at trial established...
WSAW
Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a crash on Forest Drive in the Town of Plover on Saturday. Portage County police responded and located an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch at 5:48 am. The investigation revealed a 51-year-old man from Portage County was...
onfocus.news
Wood County Sheriff Issues Statement on Murder Conviction
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker issued the following statement on Thursday about the John Sarver guilty verdict:. Yesterday a Wood County jury found John Sarver guilty of being party to the crime of the murder of Eleanore Roberts. This tragedy occurred almost 38 years ago at her home in the Township of Saratoga. Eleanore was stabbed to death and left in her bathroom where family members found her body.
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
Trial dates set for Wausau man charged in 2016 shooting
Trial dates were set this wee for a Wausau man accused of firing an automatic pistol at two people six years ago on Wausau’s near-west side. Pierre L. Camacho, 45, faces two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the alleged shooting. The charges were filed June 17, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court, nearly four years later.
Wisconsin man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release
A Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released.
Police searching for missing Stevens Point woman last seen Friday
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Stevens Point police are searching for a missing woman. Cassidy Bemowski was last seen Friday at around 2:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Sixth Street in Stevens Point. Bemowski is not considered able to care for herself. Police said she called her mother on Friday, telling her that she was going to Illinois with her...
wisconsinrightnow.com
PAROLED CHILD RAPIST AT LARGE: Evers’ Appointee Freed Serial Rapist, He’s Missing | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #55
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Serial rapist Edwardo Perez was one of them. His release was discretionary. But...
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County man, woman arrested after ambulance called to home for knife wound
MARION (WLUK) -- A man and woman are in the Waupaca County Jail after police were called for a knife wound early Tuesday morning. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a request for an ambulance just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The call was for a man with a knife wound at a Marion home.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Merrill Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Road Rage Incident
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man was arrested last Saturday for a case of road rage gone too far. Officers received a call from a 16-year-old Merrill resident who said they were being followed by another vehicle very closely. The driver then reported that they had pulled off the road to an address on County Highway G in Pine River, and were followed by the suspected vehicle.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: October 20-November 1
Recent Marshfield Police Department Reports Submitted. Marshfield female was found to have a valid Marathon County warrant and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The female was transported to the Marathon County Jail for the warrant. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
WJFW-TV
Medford police looking for individuals involved in a donation scam
MEDFORD (WJFW) - An investigation in Medford is underway after a few individuals allegedly scammed people of money during their 'Spooky Path' event over the weekend. According to the Medford Chamber of Commerce, the individuals positioned themselves in a blind spot to the Medford Chamber and they stopped cars to ask them for a "donation" for the Spooky Path.
Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids Welcomes New Family Medicine Physician
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids welcomes Dr. Brittany Myszka, MD. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Myszka provides a full spectrum of care for patients of all ages. Dr. Myszka is board certified in family medicine and completed her residency with Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine. She earned her doctorate...
NCHC’s Adult Day Service to move to former Clubhouse site in Wausau
A month after shutting down the Community Corner Clubhouse, North Central Health Care will move its Adult Day Service program to the facility in Wausau. The ADS program will move to its new location at 811 N. Third Ave. on Nov. 15, Mort McBain, the interim executive director of NCHC, told the Marathon County Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday.
WEAU-TV 13
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
onfocus.news
New 4-Way Stop Implemented Near Marshfield Middle School
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There is a new 4-way stop at 8th Street and Palmetto Avenue, near Marshfield Middle School. Previously, there were stop signs on 8th but not Palmetto. This intersection has been the subject of concern for drivers, especially during busy school pickup and drop-off times. Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
