Park City, UT

Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. After checking video surveillance, the suspect’s vehicle was discovered to be reported stolen in Orem City previously that day.

Later that day, the stolen vehicle was found empty in the Walmart parking lot in Kimball Junction. Sheriff’s found and detained two of the suspects inside the store while the third fled on foot. Sheriff’s set up containment, locating the third suspect at the Outlets Park City, and he was taken into custody.

The first two suspects, a 29-year-old man from Salt Lake City and 41-year-old Tyler York from Park City, were then taken into custody for theft and drug related charges. The third suspect who fled, a 22-year-old man from Ogden, was released to medical personnel due to an existing medical condition that could not be cared for at the jail.

Upon recovery of the stolen vehicle, sheriff’s also found stolen property inside the vehicle. According to Summit County Sheriff Captain Andrew Wright, there were multiple “phones, wallets, tools, keys, IDs and credit cards [that] were found in the stolen car.”  The owner of the vehicle was notified and the vehicle impounded.


