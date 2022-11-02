Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Love Lights 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteer Partners at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals are once again holding Love Lights Celebrations. At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, the 35th annual ceremony is Thursday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m. At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Technical College hosts 8th Annual ‘Give Vets a Smile’
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the first Saturday of November, and that means access to dental care for veterans in the Chippewa Valley. “Veteran do not typically have dental benefits. Unless they were wounded in action or had an oral facial injury in action and are 100% disabled, they are not covered for dental,” said Pat Entorf. She says the 8th annual ‘Give Vets a Smile’ event is made possible by oral health specialists.
WEAU-TV 13
Brad Pfaff holds voting event in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district Brad Pfaff spent time in Eau Claire Saturday speaking with voters ahead of Tuesday’s election. Pfaff was in Chippewa Falls before coming to Eau Claire, and said he’s planning to make stops in Dunn County on Sunday....
WEAU-TV 13
Wonderland on the River raises money for mental health initiative
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -After a two year hiatus, an event raising money for behavioral health needs in Chippewa Falls is returning. Wonderland on the River is a fundraiser put on by HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partners. It featured live music, giveaways and a fashion show. All proceeds...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday November 4th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley is in Level 3 football mode. Regis takes on Edgar, Pepin/Alma takes on Bangor, Mondovi faces Marshall, and Rice Lake challenges Onalaska. In 8 man football, Siren faces Newman Catholic. Those games and more scores from around the area in this edition of SportScene.
WEAU-TV 13
Benefit concert for Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers is holding a benefit concert, featuring “The Fortunate Sons”. The band is called the Ultimate Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR). The concert is Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer. Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. Edwards wrote in the letter,...
WEAU-TV 13
Progress made on new Country Jam site
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam’s new site on the northwest side of Eau Claire is expected to be ready in time for the July festival. Workers are currently clearing the area for the stage, roadways, and event centers. Two new event centers will be open year-round. Electrical work has begun for the campsites, now just a short distance from the festival grounds.
WEAU-TV 13
Previewing the candidates for Chippewa County Sheriff
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - There will be a new sheriff in Chippewa County, and residents will be casting their vote in the upcoming election on Tuesday. Voters will be choosing between Democratic candidate Chris Kowalczyk and Republican candidate Travis Hakes. Hakes, the former Elk Mound Police Chief, is running...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 3rd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The opening day of the state volleyball tournament features Chippewa Falls’s first ever trip to the state tournament. UW-Eau Claire and UW-Whitewater face off in the WIAC women’s soccer semifinals. Two of the areas top football teams gear up for their sectional semifinal matchups.
WEAU-TV 13
Meet the candidates for Eau Claire County Sheriff
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There will soon be a new sheriff in Eau Claire County, and residents will make their decision in the upcoming election on Tuesday. The choices are between Democratic candidate Dave Riewestahl and Republican candidate Don Henning. Henning says one big issue in the county is...
WEAU-TV 13
More than 7,000 absentee voters in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The midterm election is Tuesday, and some people living in the city of Eau Claire have already cast their ballots. According to City Clerk Nicholas Koerner more than 7,000 people have already voted absentee. Koerner says while Thursday was the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail, you can still do drive-thru voting until 4:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 in the city of Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
One Automotive Group is gearing up for its 11th annual 60 Days of Giving
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For over a decade, an area care dealership has been giving away cars during the holiday season. One Automotive Group gives away two free used cars every year to those deserving and needing in the Chippewa Valley. The way it works, people can nominate someone...
WEAU-TV 13
Friends and family celebrate Lily Peters’ birthday, gather donations for families in need
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Family and friends of Lily Peters are honoring her memory by giving back to those in need. Nov. 4 would have been Lily’s 11th birthday, so a heavenly birthday celebration was held Thursday night at Agnes’ Table in Chippewa Falls. Attendees were treated...
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona PD seeking information in theft case
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Altoona Police Department says all involved have been identifed. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department says they have identified one of the vehicles/people involved. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department is seeking information in regard to a theft case. According...
WEAU-TV 13
A sleep specialist explains impacts of Daylight Saving Time as it ends over the weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The clock falls back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday morning granting us an extra hour of sleep. “I think a lot of us will feel refreshed on Sunday morning when we get that extra hour of sleep,” said Dr. Timothy Young, a neurologist and sleep medicine specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System. “I think most of us know when you have a shorter night than average, we all feel a little bit irritable.”
WEAU-TV 13
Health Department: Check carbon monoxide detectors as we ‘fall back’ Sunday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reminding residents to take a step to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning as we “fall back” an hour this Sunday, Nov. 6. According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, when you turn back...
WEAU-TV 13
McDonell Macks win State Volleyball Title
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The McDonell Macks are back-to-back state champions as they defeat Monticello 3-1 to earn the WIAA Division Four title. McDonell would lose the first set 25-22, but battle back to take the second set by the same 25-22 tally. After those close first two sets,...
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County law enforcement, DHS Director seeing increase in overdose deaths
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Barron County law enforcement and the Barron County Health/Human Services Director say they are seeing an increase in overdose deaths. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Health/Human Services Director, on Nov. 3, 2022 law enforcement from across Barron County came together to discuss the increase in overdose deaths that have been happening in their communities.
