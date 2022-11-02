ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Prosecutors Are Keeping Cash Seized From Defendants Whose Cases Were Compromised by Police Corruption

In response to the scandal that engulfed the Houston Police Department's Narcotics Division after a lethal 2019 drug raid based on a falsified search warrant, Harris County prosecutors dropped dozens of pending cases and recommended the reversal of at least five convictions. They said those cases were irredeemably tainted by the involvement of Gerald Goines, the officer who lied to obtain the 2019 warrant that led to the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, or similarly dishonest colleagues. But that judgment did not necessarily mean that the defendants recovered cash or cars seized by Houston's corrupt cops under the pretext of enforcing drug laws.
Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone

HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
Former Houston Health Department administrator pleads guilty to bribery

HOUSTON — A former Houston Health Department administrator faces up to a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to bribery. Barry Barnes, 62, was part of a kickback scheme from March 2019 to March 2021, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said Thursday. He accepted bribes from three businesses applying for health department contracts, according to the feds.
L’Oreal cosmetics sued by Houston attorney on behalf of Black woman citing health diagnosis caused by their chemicals

A Houston attorney is helping to bring charges against a major cosmetic company after their client stated a serious, negative health diagnosis caused by their products. California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha and Houston attorney Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm allege that Bhonopha’s fibroids diagnosis was directly caused by exposure to chemicals found in several popular L’Oreal hair care products including Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer and Organic Root Stimulator, a news release stated.
The effectiveness of colonoscopies

HOUSTON — There’s a new study that’s casting some doubt on the effectiveness of colonoscopies. Colonoscopy screenings can find pre-cancerous growths that can be removed before they develop into cancer. The New England Journal of Medicine compared no cancer screenings and cancer screenings and found only an...
A Gripping Portrait of the Black Power Movement Comes to Houston

The pity of the civil rights movement is that it is still ongoing. The wound of racism continues to fester. And for those who think otherwise, the history of the struggle is fading fast. When Congressman John Lewis died in 2020, it was no doubt news to some that he was one of the original Freedom Riders, chaired the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and had his skull cracked marching for voter registration in 1965. It’s hard not to ponder the whims of history — who is remembered and who is not — as the the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Power, an exhibition that runs through January 16.
