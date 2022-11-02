The pity of the civil rights movement is that it is still ongoing. The wound of racism continues to fester. And for those who think otherwise, the history of the struggle is fading fast. When Congressman John Lewis died in 2020, it was no doubt news to some that he was one of the original Freedom Riders, chaired the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and had his skull cracked marching for voter registration in 1965. It’s hard not to ponder the whims of history — who is remembered and who is not — as the the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Power, an exhibition that runs through January 16.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO