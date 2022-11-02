Read full article on original website
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
First Lady Jill Biden to stump for Lina Hidalgo in Harris County on Sunday
The pair plans to make stops at local churches in Houston's Third Ward.
Black and young voters missing from Harris County polls
The youth and African Americans who appear to be skipping this election are voters that political science professor says typically swing Democrat.
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he was diagnosed with cancer, underwent radiation treatment over summer
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that he was treated for osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer – in his jaw this summer. Turner told the audience gathered for the annual State of the City address that he had six weeks of radiation treatment from August to September.
Houston Prosecutors Are Keeping Cash Seized From Defendants Whose Cases Were Compromised by Police Corruption
In response to the scandal that engulfed the Houston Police Department's Narcotics Division after a lethal 2019 drug raid based on a falsified search warrant, Harris County prosecutors dropped dozens of pending cases and recommended the reversal of at least five convictions. They said those cases were irredeemably tainted by the involvement of Gerald Goines, the officer who lied to obtain the 2019 warrant that led to the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, or similarly dishonest colleagues. But that judgment did not necessarily mean that the defendants recovered cash or cars seized by Houston's corrupt cops under the pretext of enforcing drug laws.
More Strange Shenanigans Happening in Harris County Elections
NPR is now broadcasting live abortions (with your tax dollars) Child trafficking in Texas is worse than we thought. Special guests Greg Price and Michael Quinn Sullivan.
Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone
HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
From the desk of Dedrick Johnson MAYOR of Texas City
Dedrick Johnson MAYOR of Texas CityCity of Texas City. What a Journey it has been so far! I have learned so much about our city... and even more about myself! In just TWO YEARS, under the current administration.
Former Houston Health Department administrator pleads guilty to bribery
HOUSTON — A former Houston Health Department administrator faces up to a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to bribery. Barry Barnes, 62, was part of a kickback scheme from March 2019 to March 2021, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said Thursday. He accepted bribes from three businesses applying for health department contracts, according to the feds.
L’Oreal cosmetics sued by Houston attorney on behalf of Black woman citing health diagnosis caused by their chemicals
A Houston attorney is helping to bring charges against a major cosmetic company after their client stated a serious, negative health diagnosis caused by their products. California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha and Houston attorney Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm allege that Bhonopha’s fibroids diagnosis was directly caused by exposure to chemicals found in several popular L’Oreal hair care products including Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer and Organic Root Stimulator, a news release stated.
City of Houston moves forward with intentions to purchase Ruffino Tract
The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan of turning land belonging half to the city of Bellaire and half to the city of West University Place into a flood detention zone. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan...
The effectiveness of colonoscopies
HOUSTON — There’s a new study that’s casting some doubt on the effectiveness of colonoscopies. Colonoscopy screenings can find pre-cancerous growths that can be removed before they develop into cancer. The New England Journal of Medicine compared no cancer screenings and cancer screenings and found only an...
Houston voters to decide on $47 million bond for BARC amidst ‘crisis’ at local animal shelters
The numbers of stray dogs and cats being euthanized have increased in recent months at animal shelters operated by the City of Houston and Harris County, which are coping with capacity issues related to staffing shortages and declines in pet adoptions. There have been increases in the numbers of stray...
Liberal Pct. 6 Constable Attacks Mattress Mac For Supporting Crime Victims
Harris County Pct. 6 Constable Silvia Trevino is supporting Lina Hidalgo & is a far-left hack so she is attacking Mattress Mac for giving a voice to crime victim. Of course she’s also playing the race card. Here’s what Trevino posted on social media:. April Aguirre, the aunt...
Houston man who struck officer with flagpole during U.S. Capitol insurrection pleads guilty
A Houston man who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 – parading around the building with an American flag and using the flagpole to assault a police officer – pleaded guilty this week to two felony charges. Joshua Lee Hernandez, 29, who...
Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin to anchor ‘KPRC 2 News at 5′
HOUSTON – Houston’s top-rated weekday evening news team at 6 and 10 p.m. will now also deliver Houston-area news at 5 p.m. Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin will begin anchoring KPRC 2 News at 5 starting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 are...
Widow looking for justice after husband's workplace death in Harris County 2 months ago
Hugo Canamar's 70-year-old coworker is accused of killing him but claimed self-defense after an alleged quarrel over loose dogs around the business.
A Gripping Portrait of the Black Power Movement Comes to Houston
The pity of the civil rights movement is that it is still ongoing. The wound of racism continues to fester. And for those who think otherwise, the history of the struggle is fading fast. When Congressman John Lewis died in 2020, it was no doubt news to some that he was one of the original Freedom Riders, chaired the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and had his skull cracked marching for voter registration in 1965. It’s hard not to ponder the whims of history — who is remembered and who is not — as the the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Power, an exhibition that runs through January 16.
12 standout Houston food trucks worth standing in line for
From tacos to ice cream, these are the trucks to stake out around Houston.
‘Racist campaign tactics’: Adrian Garcia calls for investigation over anonymous mailers to Latino residents
HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner Adrian Garcia is calling for an investigation of what he says are racist campaign tactics after anonymous mailers were sent to people with Latino surnames. Garcia says the first reports came from constituents in the East End, but he has since heard...
