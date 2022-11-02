Read full article on original website
Iowa’s Most Beautiful City Previously Labeled The Ugliest In A Different Study
There's no doubt if you've lived somewhere long enough, you're going to take pride in your town. You're likely to brag about it when you have family or friends visit from out of town. You're likely to boast about its beauty or scenery, too. That is, assuming it's a nice-looking...
Let’s Talk Dragons, Best City In Iowa To Be a Dragon (Yes This Is Real)
First things first, yes this is an actual study I found on mythical lizards with wings. Someone actually paid money for this study. Second, did you know there is a bird called the Great Eared Nightjar and they are sometimes referred to as a "dragon bird" because they look like baby dragons? According to Earthly Missions, you can find these birds in Southwest India and Southeast Asia. Look at this cute little guy.
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Cheers! Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality Competition Show
If you were flipping through your different streaming services, you might have noticed an Iowa native on your television screen earlier this week. An Iowa distiller competed on a recent episode of 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller.' Described as "the ultimate booze-making competition series" the show pits brewer against brewer in the ultimate competition.
There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa
I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
Iowa Concerts & Comedy Shows to Look Forward to in 2023 [LIST]
Here are some of the big concerts and comedy shows here in Iowa that have already been announced:. Friday, January 20th at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11th at 7:30 p.m. With special guests Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James. Sunday, January 22nd at...
5 Times Iowans Were Featured on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ [WATCH]
One of the most popular shows on Netflix right now is the reboot of the series Unsolved Mysteries. There are only three seasons of the new edition, but the show dates all the way back to 1987! Using the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki site, I went back through the show's history to take a look at some of the Iowa mysteries that have been featured on episodes. Here are five of the big ones:
Do Your Pizza Boxes Belong In Your Iowa Recycling Bin?
America is made up of people from all different kinds of backgrounds, ethnicities, and cultures. Other than living here in America, do you know what else we all have in common? Our love of Pizza! There's a part of me that doesn't think I can trust you if you genuinely can't find a type of pizza you can enjoy unless you have an issue with dairy...that just makes me sad for you.
Ashton Kutcher Does Iowa Proud With A Fantastic Beer Chug [WATCH]
If you could pick just a few things Iowans know a LOT about, you could chose; kindness, corn, pigs, cows, the Hawkeyes, Ashton Kutcher, and beer. One of Iowa's favorite celebrities did our state proud while appearing on the Today Show. Cedar Rapids native, Ashton Kutcher, made an appearance on...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
Why Iowans are Much More Likely to Hit a Deer Next Week
I've never hit a deer while driving my car, knock on wood. I know a few people who have, and it doesn't look like fun. We Iowans know that the species come aplenty here in the Hawkeye State, so it's always good to be on the lookout. But, next week...
The Hidden Easter Egg You’ll Find in All Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa Kwik Trips
I have been shopping at Kwik Trip for nearly 2-decades and I didn't know about the hidden easter egg they have in each of their stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa until yesterday! (They're called Kwik Stars in Iowa, but they're the same thing.) If you don't know an "easter...
These Long-Billed Iowa Birds Love to Dance [WATCH]
If you're lucky enough to spot one of these birds here in Iowa, put on the brakes. They're quite the entertainers. I must admit I don't believe I've been lucky enough to see one of these in person but after seeing a photo online I decided to do some investigating. What I found can't help but make you smile.
Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age
I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
Midwest Farm Offers Thanksgiving Turkey Cuddles
We are back in that time of year when friends and families gather and eat a big meal- which typically involves a turkey. However, one Midwest farm celebrates thanksgiving with turkeys… but with a twist…. Instead of buying turkeys for dinner, you can buy time to cuddle them. That’s...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
A 2,000+ Pound Iowa Pumpkin Was Carved into an Incredible Dragon
A record-breaking Iowa pumpkin has a new home and a new shape!. Back in early October, Peosta, Iowa resident Pete Caspers set a state record at the 2022 Anamosa PumpkinFest. His massive pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 2,424 pounds! According to Pete, it's the 10th largest pumpkin to ever be grown in the U.S. and the 19th in the entire WORLD. Impressive doesn't even begin to describe it!
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
