Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
When's 'Turpin Time'? Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Reveals Post-Bye Plan for Rookie WR KaVontae
Dallas Cowboys receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin has slowly gotten integrated into the offense in recent weeks.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume
National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
Packers Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back
The Green Bay Packers brought a familiar running back back into the fold on Thursday. The Packers announced this afternoon that they signed Patrick Taylor, a three-year veteran, to the practice squad. Green Bay just released Taylor from its active roster on Tuesday. The former Memphis standout has spent parts...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Tony Pollard inadvertently ignites war between friends
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best running back duos in the NFL right now and it isn’t exactly creating peace in the world. Fans, media analysts, and former players are talking about who should be RB1 for America’s Team and it’s become such an intense debate that some are ready to throw hands.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due
The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.
Yardbarker
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
atozsports.com
Mavericks: Jason Kidd did the unthinkable, and it worked
DALLAS – Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd did the unthinkable, at least for him, and it worked. In the Dallas Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors Friday night at American Airlines Center, Kidd elected to start backup center Dwight Powell over the struggling JaVale McGee to inspire better play from his team in the first quarter. This latest lineup decision came after Kidd doubled down on McGee being the starter earlier in the week.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
Yardbarker
Watch: OBJ Heading to the Bills? #shorts
Von Miller mentioned the possibility of OBJ joining the Bills on The Voncast with Josh Allen. Today, he posted an Instagram Story with a picture of him and OBJ with the clock emoji. Comment if you think OBJ should go to the Bills. Watch the full interview with Josh Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1505s Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
Yardbarker
Announcer Gus Johnson draws attention for criticism of ‘analytics’
Gus Johnson drew attention on Saturday for his criticism of analytics while calling the TCU-Texas Tech game. TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24 to remain undefeated. The Red Raiders led 17-13 late in the third quarter, though they fell behind 20-17 after allowing a touchdown in the fourth. The game turned...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Watch: Dak Prescott Wins 'Dude Perfect' Basketball 3-Point Contest
Dude Perfect, a YouTube channel with 58.2 million subscribers known for its trick-shot videos, took to Twitter to air its most recent impressive clip. The video that aired on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans saw Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott partake in a three-point contest, with the added twist of the typical "bonus" ball being a football. Prescott would have to turn around and hit a gong which was set up as a target.
Yardbarker
Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad
WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
Comments / 0