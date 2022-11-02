ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume

National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
The Spun

Packers Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back

The Green Bay Packers brought a familiar running back back into the fold on Thursday. The Packers announced this afternoon that they signed Patrick Taylor, a three-year veteran, to the practice squad. Green Bay just released Taylor from its active roster on Tuesday. The former Memphis standout has spent parts...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Tony Pollard inadvertently ignites war between friends

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best running back duos in the NFL right now and it isn’t exactly creating peace in the world. Fans, media analysts, and former players are talking about who should be RB1 for America’s Team and it’s become such an intense debate that some are ready to throw hands.
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem

As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Yardbarker

With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Mavericks: Jason Kidd did the unthinkable, and it worked

DALLAS – Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd did the unthinkable, at least for him, and it worked. In the Dallas Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors Friday night at American Airlines Center, Kidd elected to start backup center Dwight Powell over the struggling JaVale McGee to inspire better play from his team in the first quarter. This latest lineup decision came after Kidd doubled down on McGee being the starter earlier in the week.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: OBJ Heading to the Bills? #shorts

Von Miller mentioned the possibility of OBJ joining the Bills on The Voncast with Josh Allen. Today, he posted an Instagram Story with a picture of him and OBJ with the clock emoji. Comment if you think OBJ should go to the Bills. Watch the full interview with Josh Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1505s Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
Yardbarker

Announcer Gus Johnson draws attention for criticism of ‘analytics’

Gus Johnson drew attention on Saturday for his criticism of analytics while calling the TCU-Texas Tech game. TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24 to remain undefeated. The Red Raiders led 17-13 late in the third quarter, though they fell behind 20-17 after allowing a touchdown in the fourth. The game turned...
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Watch: Dak Prescott Wins 'Dude Perfect' Basketball 3-Point Contest

Dude Perfect, a YouTube channel with 58.2 million subscribers known for its trick-shot videos, took to Twitter to air its most recent impressive clip. The video that aired on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans saw Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott partake in a three-point contest, with the added twist of the typical "bonus" ball being a football. Prescott would have to turn around and hit a gong which was set up as a target.
Yardbarker

Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad

WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy