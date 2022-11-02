ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

foxla.com

Bomb squad disposes of 'suspicious device' in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The sheriff's department's bomb squad was deployed to Long Beach Saturday to deal with a suspicious device in the Belmont Shore area. Long Beach police officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Marina Drive, the LBPD's Allison Gallagher told City News Service.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

LAPD briefly pursues suspected stolen vehicle in El Sereno

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department briefly was in pursuit of a vehicle in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles Saturday evening. Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, the driver of the silver-colored SUV was driving a stolen vehicle. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mail thrown from vehicle during pursuit in San Fernando Valley, two arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two people were arrested after stealing mail and leading officers on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley. Officers say the suspects, a man and woman, stole mail from a post office loading dock in Simi Valley around 1 p.m. They then led officers on a chase through parts of the north San Fernando Valley.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Man on bike killed by hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles crosswalk

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man riding his bike in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday night. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. as the man was riding in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Hauser and West Adams boulevards, a Los Angeles Police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Covina police thank public for help finding missing 12-year-old girls

Police thanked the public after two middle school students who went missing from Covina late Thursday night were found Friday morning. “The girls have been found! Thank you all for your help!” a message tweeted at 9 :49 a.m. by the Covina Police Department read. Celina Heredia and Nevaeh Bolagh, both 12, were entered into […]
COVINA, CA
foxla.com

LA County deputies save 2 teens after suspected fentanyl exposure

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Dramatic body camera video shows the moments Los Angeles County deputies rescued two teenagers possibly exposed to fentanyl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a home in Duarte Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found two 17-year-olds lying on the floor and not breathing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Person taken to hospital after big overturns on sedan on 405 Freeway

A person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Friday after a big rig overturned and its container fell on top of a sedan. The accident took place on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what kind of condition the person that was extricated out of the sedan is in. The Orange County Fire Authority first received a call about the crash before 1 p.m. The driver of the big rig was unharmed. It's unclear how the accident took place. All lanes of the north and southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Blvd will be closed until further notice, according to Caltrans District 12. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in LA area crash

LOS ANGELES – A 30-year-old man who was killed in a single- vehicle crash near Silver Lake was identified Friday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building

A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
HIGHLAND, CA

