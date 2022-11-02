Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
ImmunoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $77.8 million in its third quarter. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks...
MySanAntonio
NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported profit of $93.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. The computer networking company posted revenue of $498.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
