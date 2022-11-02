Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Donnelley Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Donnelley Financial Solns missed estimated earnings by 18.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.94. Revenue was down $59.00 million from...
Benzinga
Patria Investments: Q3 Earnings Insights
Patria Investments PAX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Patria Investments missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was up $18.00 million from the same...
Recap: MISTRAS Group Q3 Earnings
MISTRAS Group MG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MISTRAS Group missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $3.91 million from the same...
Benzinga
Prestige Consumer: Q2 Earnings Insights
Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $13.05 million from the same...
CNBC
Shares of Block jump on earnings beat
Block stock rose in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. stock rose over 11% in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Here's how Block did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations:. EPS:...
tipranks.com
Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) Misses on Revenue and Earnings
Shares of Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) are slightly down in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $-0.95, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.26 per share. Sales decreased by 10.6% year-over-year, with revenue...
tipranks.com
Moderna Pares Early Meltdown After Ugly Q3
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged in pre-market trading on Thursday as the messenger RNA (mRNA) biotechnology company’s Q3 earnings missed estimates. The company posted revenues of $3.4 billion, a drop of 32% year-over-year, missing Street estimates by $170 million. The fall in revenues was mainly due to a...
Zacks.com
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
tipranks.com
Enbridge Reports Q3 Earnings: Here are the Results
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) (TSE: ENB) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at C$0.67, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 per share. However, sales increased 0.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting C$11.57 billion. This missed analysts’ target by C$900 million....
Earnings Preview: DHT Holdings
DHT Holdings DHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DHT Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. DHT Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Hershey's Beat On Q3 Earnings, Expects Sweetened Holiday Season, Boosts Annual Guidance
Hershey Co HSY has reported Q3 sales of $2.73 billion, an increase of 15.6%, beating the consensus of $2.61 billion, including a 4.1-point benefit from the acquisitions of Pretzels and Dot's. Organic, constant currency sales increased by 11.8%. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.17, beating the consensus of $2.10.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Certara
Certara CERT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Certara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Certara bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources METC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ramaco Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14. Ramaco Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors ZEV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lightning eMotors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Lightning eMotors bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
kalkinemedia.com
Oncolytics Biotech Inc <ONCY.O>: A loss of 11 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 06:32 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Oncolytics Biotech Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -11 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -12 cents to a loss of -10 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -11 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -10 cents to a low of -12 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $8. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the C$0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -11 cents per share implies a loss of 21.92 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -9 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.11 -0.09 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.15 -0.12 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.14 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.14 -0.09 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 06:32 p.m..
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 7, 2022 : BNTX, FNV, PLTR, DINO, VTRS, WTRG, NRG, CHH, RBA, AMG, HAE, WHD
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 74.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 4.47 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Earnings Preview For Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health HIMS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hims & Hers Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Hims & Hers Health bulls will hope to...
Benzinga
A Preview Of BRP Group's Earnings
BRP Group BRP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BRP Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. BRP Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Preview Of Theravance Biopharma's Earnings
Theravance Biopharma TBPH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Theravance Biopharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. Theravance Biopharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) surpasses analysts’ expectations
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock rose 5.80% (As on November 4, 1:51:23 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was a record at $814.4 million, up from non-GAAP net income of $605.7 millionin the prior year’s second fiscal quarter. On a Non-GAAP basis, the company has delivered record gross margin of 67.7% and record operating income of $971.4 million. The company generated Cash flow from operations of $793.2 million.
Comments / 0