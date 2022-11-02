Read full article on original website
an17.com
Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado
Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
Chalmette traffic stop lands Harvey man in prison on several drug and weapon charges
Deputies say Williams struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit while refusing to stop.
theadvocate.com
One arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old outside Bogalusa stadium, two still at large
A man accused of killing a 15-year-old outside a Bogalusa High football game last month turned himself in to police Friday afternoon, officials say. Bogalusa police issued warrants Friday for three suspects in connection with a shootout Oct. 14 that left 15-year-old Jerry Smith of Covington dead during Bogalusa High School's homecoming game. Police say Smith was one of three people involved in the shootout.
brproud.com
Bogalusa football game murder investigation ‘far from over,’ according to police
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO)— The Bogalusa Police Department issued arrest warrants for the suspects involved in a shooting death that happened near a high school football game in October. Police say the victim who was killed in the shooting was identified as 15-year-old Jerry Smith. The incident happened on Oct....
Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large
Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
WDAM-TV
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to HPD, 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West Fifth Street.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen, last seen getting into a vehicle
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. According to deputies, Zowie King was last seen on Weinberger Road in Ponchatoula getting into a dark gray Chevrolet Silverado truck. King is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5...
an17.com
Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests
Late in the afternoon of October 31, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives made two drug arrests. The first arrest occurred when officers encountered Tristan Adam Thomas, 24, a resident of Broad Street in Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was reported to be inside a business, then in the business parking lot east of Bogalusa, and behaving in a strange and suspicious manner. When the deputy located him, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the 22nd Judicial District Court in addition to a quantity of heroin concealed inside his vehicle. He was transported to the Washington Parish Jail and bond was set at $5,000.
WDAM-TV
Petal man arrested on grand larceny charge
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Petal has been arrested, and several stolen items have been recovered in Forrest County. Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jared Hagan found a missing trailer and lawn mower stolen off J.B. Horne Road last month as well as a BBQ grill belonging to Hattiesburg Heritage Church.
WTVM
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said. The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported. Three...
wbrz.com
Juvenile arrested for string of smoke shop burglaries in Livingston Parish, police say
WALKER - A juvenile was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several smoke shops and a convenience store in Livingston Parish this month. The Walker Police Department said the string of five burglaries spanned from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 at smoke shops and a Dollar Tree in the Walker area. Officers...
NOLA.com
Family IDs man shot outside New Orleans library, contests police conclusion of suicide
When police arrived at the scene of a shooting outside the East New Orleans Regional Library, on Wednesday afternoon, they first deemed it a homicide. Less than an hour later, they called it a suicide. Relatives of the dead man, Junious Coleman, 28, aren't buying it. They think he was...
WDAM-TV
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a large number of drugs and cash after serving a search warrant Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was served at Arthur B Johnson Lane in the Lampton community. Investigators found over 3 pounds of...
WAPT
2 people killed, 3 injured in Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Police in Hattiesburg are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured three others. Police said the shooting was reported about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Forrest County's deputy coroner identified the two victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Hammond (Hammond, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road around 10:45 a.m. According to the authorities, the unidentified pedestrian was walking on the road with no streetlights when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
Bogalusa murder suspect on the run for months, caught in Maine
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A man wanted by Bogalusa Police on an arrest warrant in the murder investigation of Veronique Allen is now in police custody in Maine. According to the Bogalusa Police Department, Christian Myers was identified as the suspect in the August 23rd homicide of Allen. Detectives obtained...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell sparked probe into New Orleans council member's bodyguard, report finds
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a now-closed investigation into City Council President Helena Moreno’s bodyguard after Cantrell said she heard from New Orleans police officers that the bodyguard had covertly surveilled her, according to statements compiled in a Sheriff’s Office report released on Friday. Cantrell’s chief administrative officer, Gilbert...
WDAM-TV
Delgado reacts to Ward 2 deadly shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg leader is speaking out about a Wednesday night shooting that left two people dead and three others injured. Ward Two Councilwoman Deborah Delgado says the incident, that happened in her ward, has left her angry and heartbroken and she wants the city to do something right now to stop the violence.
NOLA.com
Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission
New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
