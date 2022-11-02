Read full article on original website
2 dead after apartment fire in Flint
FLINT, MI — Two people are dead, officials confirmed, after an apartment fire in Flint early Saturday morning. It was the fourth fire Flint firefighters responded to since 8 p.m. Friday. Three of the fires reported were at vacant homes, according to Battalion Chief Jerry Hunt, and the fourth...
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
abc12.com
Shootout in Burton leaves one person injured and two in custody
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was injured and two were taken into custody after a shootout on Lapeer Road in Burton on Friday morning. The Burton Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road around 11:20 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. However, police say everyone involved left before they arrived.
wsgw.com
Elderly Couple Who Died in Bridgeport Township Fire Identified
A fire that claimed the lives of two people in Bridgeport Township Tuesday night is under investigation. Firefighters from the Bridgport Fire Department were on a call of a smell of smoke at an apartment complex, then went to put out a leaf fire before returning to the station when they checked a nearby subdivision and saw flames coming from a home in the 2700 block of Larry Tim Drive around 9:10 P.M. When firefighters were finally able to make it into the house, they discovered the remains of 83-year-old Michael Nagy and 81-year-old Judith Nagy. Officials say the fire began in the bedroom and may have burned for around an hour before the crew arrived on the scene.
WNEM
Two suspects arrested in Burton shooting
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Police Department took two suspects into custody on Nov. 4 after being dispatched to a call about a shooting. At about 11:21 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, all parties had left the area.
1 injured after Friday morning shootout in Burton
BURTON, MI – One person is lodged at the Genesee County Jail and another at the Genesee County Regional Detention Center pending criminal charges following Friday morning shooting in Burton, police said. According to Burton police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road in Burton at...
WNEM
Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
nbc25news.com
Family seeks justice after two boys die in Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. - The Attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a house fire in Flint held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a City Council meeting that will discuss the incident. According to the attorney, on May 28 of this year, at around...
wsgw.com
Bridgeport Township Fire Claims Two Lives
A fire in Bridgeport Township Tuesday claimed the lives of two people. Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the fire around 9:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Larry Tim Drive. Firefighters discovered the fire by chance as they were driving in the area and saw smoke coming from the home. Initial reports say the victims were elderly, though no further details have been provided.
wsgw.com
Seven Year Old Dies From Accidental Shooting
(source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Department) Just three days after accidentally shooting himself in the head, a 7-year-old Bridgeport Township boy has died. Just after midnight Monday, police were called to the Bavarian Village Apartments where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The gun reportedly belonged to 28-year-old T-Keeyha Lane, a resident of the apartment. The boy was transferred from Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he died Wednesday night.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
fox2detroit.com
Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
wsgw.com
Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead
A Pinconning man is dead after a skid steer accident in Tawas last week. Police responded to a report of someone trapped at the Ascension Saint Joseph’s maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. October 27. Reportedly, 30-year-old Cody Wilbur and a coworker had been working on the skid steer, and Wilber had moved the bucket to gain access to a bolt. Police say when Wilber began to climb out, the bucket fell on him, pinning him to the machine. Hospital staff broke a window on the skid steer to access its controls and free Wilber, then began CPR. He was rushed to the Saint Joseph’s Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
nbc25news.com
Two elderly people dead in Bridgeport Twp. house fire
BRIDGEPORT, TWP, Mich- Two elderly people are dead following a house fire in Bridgeport Township. The house fire is on Larry Tim Drive. Firefighters discovered the fire when they were driving in the area and saw heavy smoke. More information is expected to be released Wedneday morning.
Woman taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into Grand Blanc Township home
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – Rian Meyer was shocked Thursday when she looked up and saw a vehicle driving toward her Grand Blanc Township home. The vehicle tore through a lot, ran over mailboxes and a fence in Meyer’s yard before turning and coming to rest after hitting her neighbor’s house.
foxillinois.com
Father arrested after infant suffers 'numerous' broken bones, authorities say
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — Michigan State Police said a man from Essexville has been charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. Tristin Green, 25, was arraigned on Thursday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County. State police said they responded to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey regarding...
State Cops Called in After White Firefighters Leave Black Boys Behind
Genesee County Prosecutor David S. Leyton has requested that Michigan State Police launch a new probe into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two Black boys in a house fire in Flint, spokesperson John Potbury confirmed to The Daily Beast.Twelve-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and nine-year-old Lamar Mitchell died in May after an incident the local fire department chief said involved two white firefighters missing the boys—and then later lying about it on reports.“Because it was a City of Flint Fire Department matter, we felt it appropriate that the state police investigate,” Potbury told The Daily Beast on Friday. A spokesperson for...
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigating after 3 people walk into hospital with gunshot wounds
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were shot Tuesday evening in Lansing. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to a hospital at about 7 p.m. after three people walked in with gunshot wounds. Police said one person had been shot in the hand and leg,...
nbc25news.com
Flint Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department needs help locating a missing Flint teen last heard from on October 25, 2022. Police say 15-year-old Sani Washington, left her home in the 3000 Block of Buick Street around 5:00 p.m. Police believe that she could possibly be in the 1100 block...
