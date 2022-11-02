ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio high court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant...
Candidates Visit Zanesville Ahead of Tuesday’s Election

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio GOP candidates on the ballot in next Tuesday’s election made a stop in Zanesville this afternoon. Part of the statewide “Fighting and Winning for Ohio bus tour, all 10 of the men and women on the Republican ticket rallied in front of crowds of supporters downtown at Bryan Place.
