Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
Ohio high court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant...
WHIZ
Candidates Visit Zanesville Ahead of Tuesday’s Election
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio GOP candidates on the ballot in next Tuesday’s election made a stop in Zanesville this afternoon. Part of the statewide “Fighting and Winning for Ohio bus tour, all 10 of the men and women on the Republican ticket rallied in front of crowds of supporters downtown at Bryan Place.
Comments / 0