More than 100 customers without service, roadway back open after gas leak in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A gas leak in Riverside has impacted more than 100 customers and resulted in the roadway being blocked for hours.

The intersection of Valley Pike at Union Schoolhouse Road was closed around 4 p.m., due to the leak according to initial reports.

A spokesperson for CenterPoint Energy said the leak was a result of a gas line hit by a “third party”. Further information about who that third party was, was not available.

The spokesperson said that repairs are currently in progress but around 112 customers are without service as of 6 p.m.

Repairs are expected to take around five hours, according to the spokesperson.

