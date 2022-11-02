Since winning the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen has catapulted into a renaissance queen of sorts. From comedian to social media darling to one of the most recognizable drag queens in the world, Bob has done it all while recognizing the importance of these milestones in relation to being Black. Black and Brown LGBTQ+ people navigate the world with a different set of priorities, fears and rules, and Bob does not take any of that lightly.

1 DAY AGO