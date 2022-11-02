Read full article on original website
Related
'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Zoe Saldaña says Jerry Bruckheimer apologized for her experience on set
Zoe Saldaña recently spoke about her experience filming "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," which she said was not particularly pleasant.
WDW News Today
Disney Legend Alice Davis Passes at 93 Years Old
Costume designer and Disney Legend Alice Davis has passed away at 93 years old. Alice’s first project for The Walt Disney Company and with her future husband, Marc Davis, was creating a costume for dancer Helene Stanley to wear for live-action reference footage for Aurora in “Sleeping Beauty.” She and Marc married in June 1956.
digitalspy.com
Captain America and Breaking Bad stars join Avengers duo's Netflix movie
Avengers: Endgame's Russo Brothers have lined up a Marvel reunion for their Netflix movie The Electric State. According to Variety, the filmmakers have cast Captain America star Anthony Mackie for an all-star ensemble in their science fiction movie. Mackie joins Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan, Fargo's Billy...
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer features new side of Pandora
20th Century Studios released a new trailer previewing the much-anticipated sequel to the hit movie “Avatar,” featuring a closer look at the oceans of Pandora. The sequel, titled “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will be released in December, 13 years after the original hit movie theaters. The original, released in 2009, is the top-grossing movie of all time, with a lifetime gross of $2,923,905,528, according to IMDbPro’s Box Office Mojo.
WDW News Today
High School Marching Band Cancels Walt Disney World Performances After Being Asked to Cover Native American Logo
A high school marching band has canceled their Walt Disney World performance planned for November 12 after Disney asked them to cover their logo featuring a Native American caricature. Venice High School Principal Zoltan Kerestely sent a letter to parents and teachers on Thursday informing them the performance was canceled,...
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
Hypebae
Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family
The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
Morgan Freeman in Advanced Talks to Star in ‘Lucy’ Spinoff Series With EuropaCorp, Village Roadshow Producing (EXCLUSIVE)
EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow have partnered up to develop and produce a spinoff series based on “Lucy,” the hit action movie starring Scarlett Johansson. Morgan Freeman is in advanced negotiations to star in the series, the plot details of which are being kept under wraps. The movie, which...
Avatar 2 release date, trailer, cast, sequels, and more
Avatar 2, officially titled Avatar: The Way of Water, is right around the corner. That might come as a shock, considering Avatar was released way back in 2009 – but the long-awaited follow-up is finally almost here, and it won't be the last we see of Pandora, either. In fact, there will be a total of five Avatar films when all is said and done, with Avatar 5 scheduled for 2028.
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
EW.com
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
epicstream.com
Spider-Man 3 Star Topher Grace Reportedly Making Venom Comeback
Marvel fans will always have a soft spot for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy from the 2000s which is often regarded as one of the best live-action superhero films in existence. While the first two installments continue to hold up even after two decades, webheads are still debating whether or not Spider-Man 3 is actually tolerable.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Her “really good collaborative effort” With the Russo Brothers on ‘The Electric State’
Brace yourself, for it seems like Netflix has a new brand ambassador. We obviously refer to the lovely Millie Bobby Brown. From her breakout role as Stranger Things’ telekinetic teen to the quirky detective in Enola Holmes, Brown is royalty for the steaming platform. As if that was not enough, the young actress is all set for yet another Netflix production.
techaiapp.com
Live Action ‘Hercules’ to Be Experimental & Reinterpret Animated Film, Producers Say | Disney, Hercules, Movies
The upcoming live action Hercules movie is still in the early stages, but fans are learning a little more about what to expect. Producers Joe and Anthony Russo are opening up about their new adaptation, which may look quite different from Disney‘s original animated feature. If you didn’t know,...
Collider
'Jurassic Punk' Trailer Shows Highly Creative and Wild Life of 'Jurassic Park' and 'Terminator 2' Lead CGI Animator [Exclusive]
By its very definition, breaking a glass ceiling isn’t something that can be done easily. When it comes to cinema, you can pinpoint creative decisions that forever changed the movie industry – even if they don’t feel like a big deal now. One of these changes is highlighted by the documentary Jurassic Punk, which brings digital animator and supervisor Steve “Spaz” Williams front and center to talk about how he single-handedly led a revolution in terms of storytelling. He was responsible for bringing to life some iconic characters, including the dinosaurs of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park.
AOL Corp
New 'Avatar 2' trailer teases next-level visuals and action: 'This looks epic'
This is the way... The Way of Water, to be precise. The latest trailer for James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to his 2009 global blockbuster — and still the highest-grossing movie of all time — offers viewers more of a taste of what's in store for the second Avatar spectacle as they prepare to return to Pandora on Dec. 16. (Watch the trailer above.)
Sr.: The Robert Downey Jr.-Produced Documentary Takes An Intimate Look At A Rebel Filmmaker, His Father
Robert Downey Jr. produced a personal documentary about his father, called Sr. Here's what you need to know.
Kyra Sedgwick Movie ‘Space Oddity’ Lands With Samuel Goldwyn Films
EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up North American rights to Kyra Sedgwick’s second feature directorial, Space Oddity, based on Rebecca Banner’s Black List script. Planets and lives collide as Alex (Kyle Allen) longs to travel to outer space and finally gets the opportunity to do so thanks to a privately-funded Mars colonization program. In the midst of his rigorous preparation, he meets Daisy (Alexandra Shipp), the new girl in town who’s trying to start over. The two wayward souls connect in unexpected ways, both of them harboring secrets that they’re desperately trying to overcome. However, when questions about the...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
Comments / 0