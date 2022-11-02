Read full article on original website
LSU QB Jayden Daniels leads No. 10 Tigers to stunning OT upset of No. 6 Alabama
The No. 10 LSU Tigers shocked the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night, 32-31, thanks to a bold overtime decision and perfect execution down the stretch from junior quarterback Jayden Daniels. With LSU trailing by a touchdown after Roydell Williams' one-yard score gave Alabama the lead in the extra...
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play
Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
7 Takeaways Washington Huskies 24-2l win over Oregon State
The Washington Huskies advanced to 7-2 in 2022 with a hard-fought 24-21 win over Oregon State. Here are our seven big takeaways. The Washington Huskies won their seventh game of 2022, defeating Oregon State 24-21. OSU didn’t make it easy on Washington. Just as the score indicates, it was...
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Clemson benches D.J. Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched D.J. Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
Announcer Gus Johnson draws attention for criticism of ‘analytics’
Gus Johnson drew attention on Saturday for his criticism of analytics while calling the TCU-Texas Tech game. TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24 to remain undefeated. The Red Raiders led 17-13 late in the third quarter, though they fell behind 20-17 after allowing a touchdown in the fourth. The game turned...
T.J. Hockenson comments on going from last-place Lions to first-place Vikings
T.J. Hockenson moved from one NFC North team to another, hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. He spoke Wednesday about going from the last-place Detroit Lions to the first-place Minnesota Vikings. "Really what we're here to do is go somewhere and win some games," Hockenson said, per Dave Campbell of the...
"The sauce of championships": Steve Young compares 49ers' Christian McCaffrey to Ricky Watters
Ricky Watters played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (1991-94) and was a big reason why the team won its fifth Super Bowl championship during the 1994 campaign. After that season, the 49ers allowed Watters to leave for the Philadelphia Eagles, where the running back had three consecutive seasons of 1,550 or more total yards.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence addresses criticism
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has apparently heard the criticism sent his way during the Jacksonville Jaguars' five-game losing streak. "No matter who you are, you’re going to face criticism, especially when you don’t feel like you’re not playing your best," Lawrence explained during a press conference, as shared by Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "I don’t feel like I’ve played my best the past couple weeks.
The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday
People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
Report: Nebraska strongly considering two former Big 12 coaches
Nebraska is still searching for a new head football coach, and they reportedly are closely looking into a pair of former Big 12 coaches. Football Scoop’s John Brice reported on Thursday about the Cornhuskers’ search. He says that the school has vetted multiple current and former head coaches. The report mentions former TCU coach Gary Patterson and former Baylor coach Matt Rhule as candidates for the job. Army coach Jeff Monken is also reportedly being considered.
K-State opens Jerome Tang era vs. Rio Grande Valley
Kansas State plays its first game under the leadership of coach Jerome Tang on Monday as the Wildcats welcome Texas-Rio Grande Valley to Manhattan, Kan. Tang, a longtime assistant at Baylor where he was part of the 2021 national championship run, brings a load of enthusiasm to the program. "It's...
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
The New York Jets may have the league’s next star receiver
New York Jets first-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson was awarded Rookie of the Week earlier today. It was a well-earned honor for the rookie coming off of a day in which he caught six passes for a career-high 115 yards, leading the Jets’ offense. https://twitter.com/GarrettWilson_V/status/1588261765598806017. Propelling the offense with...
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
