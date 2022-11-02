Read full article on original website
Related
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
MySanAntonio
Moog: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $29.4 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.36 per share. The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $768 million in...
MySanAntonio
AMC Networks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $84.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.09 per share. The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC...
AOL Corp
Robinhood Q3 earnings beat estimates, stock rises after hours
Retail trading app Robinhood (HOOD) reported third quarter-earnings Wednesday showing the company beat revenue and earnings estimates thanks to higher interest earned from rising rates. But the platform fell short on maintaining monthly active users at consensus expectations. It lost 1.8 million monthly active users for the period, a quarterly...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Starbucks Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat As Solid US Sales Gains Offset China Weakness
Starbucks (SBUX) posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales offset a slump in China traffic as the world's biggest coffee chain continues its transition to the leadership of new CEO Laxman Narasimhan. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
MySanAntonio
Enbridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
MySanAntonio
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Tactile Systems Tech
Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tactile Systems Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Tactile Systems Tech bulls will hope to hear the company...
MySanAntonio
NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
Moderna Stock Tumbles On Softer Covid Vaccine Sales Forecast, Weakening Q3 Profits
Moderna (MRNA) shares slumped lower Thursday after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings but lowered its near-term forecast for vaccine revenues amid supply-chain bottlenecks that will defer some sales into next year. Moderna posted diluted GAAP earnings of $2.53 per share for the three months ending in September, down...
Benzinga
Why Yelp Shares Are Trading Lower By 15%? Here Are 86 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO jumped 115% to $8.17. Peak Bio reported closing of up to $100 million common stock purchase transaction with White Lion Capital. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Peak Bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares climbed 64.8%...
Benzinga
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Q3 Operating Earnings Climb 20% Year-Over-Year But Slip 16% From Q2
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced a loss for its third quarter that ended Sept. 30, reflecting the dire state of the financial markets, which weighed on its investments. Operating profit, derived from a slew of businesses under its fold, however, improved year-over-year.
Benzinga
Patria Investments: Q3 Earnings Insights
Patria Investments PAX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Patria Investments missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was up $18.00 million from the same...
NASDAQ
Albemarle vs. Livent: Whose Lithium Business Results Were Best in Q3?
Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent (NYSE: LTHM) reported their third-quarter 2022 results this week. So, investors can now compare the two major lithium producers' results in their lithium businesses. There are a few things to keep in mind, including that long-term investors should not place too much weight on a...
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for November 4, 2022 : MUX
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/04/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MUX is -2.63 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Benzinga
Amgen Reports Q3 Higher Profit, Despite Slight Fall In Topline Growth
Amgen Inc's AMGN Q3 revenue reached $6.65 billion, down 1% Y/Y, due to 8% volume growth offset primarily by a 5% lower net selling price and a 2% negative impact from foreign exchange. Analysts estimated sales of $6.56 billion. Excluding the 2% negative impact of foreign exchange, total revenues increased...
