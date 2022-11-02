ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Moog: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $29.4 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.36 per share. The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $768 million in...
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

AMC Networks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $84.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.09 per share. The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC...
NEW YORK STATE
AOL Corp

Robinhood Q3 earnings beat estimates, stock rises after hours

Retail trading app Robinhood (HOOD) reported third quarter-earnings Wednesday showing the company beat revenue and earnings estimates thanks to higher interest earned from rising rates. But the platform fell short on maintaining monthly active users at consensus expectations. It lost 1.8 million monthly active users for the period, a quarterly...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
MySanAntonio

Enbridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
MySanAntonio

AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Tactile Systems Tech

Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tactile Systems Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Tactile Systems Tech bulls will hope to hear the company...
MySanAntonio

NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
tipranks.com

Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat

Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
TheStreet

Moderna Stock Tumbles On Softer Covid Vaccine Sales Forecast, Weakening Q3 Profits

Moderna (MRNA) shares slumped lower Thursday after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings but lowered its near-term forecast for vaccine revenues amid supply-chain bottlenecks that will defer some sales into next year. Moderna posted diluted GAAP earnings of $2.53 per share for the three months ending in September, down...
Benzinga

Patria Investments: Q3 Earnings Insights

Patria Investments PAX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Patria Investments missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was up $18.00 million from the same...
NASDAQ

Albemarle vs. Livent: Whose Lithium Business Results Were Best in Q3?

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent (NYSE: LTHM) reported their third-quarter 2022 results this week. So, investors can now compare the two major lithium producers' results in their lithium businesses. There are a few things to keep in mind, including that long-term investors should not place too much weight on a...
NASDAQ

After-Hours Earnings Report for November 4, 2022 : MUX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/04/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MUX is -2.63 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Benzinga

Amgen Reports Q3 Higher Profit, Despite Slight Fall In Topline Growth

Amgen Inc's AMGN Q3 revenue reached $6.65 billion, down 1% Y/Y, due to 8% volume growth offset primarily by a 5% lower net selling price and a 2% negative impact from foreign exchange. Analysts estimated sales of $6.56 billion. Excluding the 2% negative impact of foreign exchange, total revenues increased...

Comments / 0

Community Policy