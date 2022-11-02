ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot

UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Indicted in September Homicide

A Rochester man has been indicted in a September homicide on the city's northwest side. 54-year-old Ronald Lagasse is charged with 2nd-degree murder. He's accused of bludgeoning 65-year-old Mary Simzer to death in an alley on Pearce Street. Lagasse was previously convicted of rape in 1997.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night

Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

MCSO searching for missing Parma man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY

