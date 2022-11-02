Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
Parolee arrested for firing shots near group mourning 17-year-old murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old parolee was arrested after police said he fired shots on Weld Street near a group mourning the murder of teenager Chance Mosley. Group gathered last Wednesday night and scattered once the shots went off. Rochester police said bullets hit a nearby house but no one was struck by the gunfire.
17-year-old killed in car accident
Officers responded to the area of Bluff Drive and Garfield Avenue and found a deceased, 17-year-old male inside a 2007 Audi.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot
UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Indicted in September Homicide
A Rochester man has been indicted in a September homicide on the city's northwest side. 54-year-old Ronald Lagasse is charged with 2nd-degree murder. He's accused of bludgeoning 65-year-old Mary Simzer to death in an alley on Pearce Street. Lagasse was previously convicted of rape in 1997.
Grieving sister calls for an end to silence in William Keith Booker’s murder
“And it hurts that he died alone, in the city that he loved,” Toluhi said through tears.
13 WHAM
Family: 87-year-old woman attacked by employee at Rochester nursing home
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman claims a nursing home staffer threw her 87-year-old mother to the ground and tried to rape her, leaving her hospitalized with several bruises, a broken rib and a fractured arm. Family members said they were told by the nursing home Oct. 31 that the...
Crash closes section of Inner Loop near State Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a westbound section of the Inner Loop in Rochester Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the entrance to 490 West. At least four vehicles were damaged at the scene. Traffic is being routed to the State Street off ramp. Police have not […]
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
4-year-old shot in parked car in Rochester
Police say an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire. Three adults and three children, a six-year old and 10-month old, in addition to the four-year old victim, were also inside, but were uninjured.
Arrest made in April beating death in Rochester
Suspect arrested months later for April beating death in Rochester.
Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
wxxinews.org
4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night
Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
MCSO: Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Town of Sweden
Deputies confirmed that at least one woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
Sunrise Smart Start: 4-year-old shot, house fire
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
MCSO searching for missing Parma man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
Car crash on 390 South, traffic backed up
They added that the left and center lanes are blocked.
RPD: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on Frost Ave.
The suspect was charged with second degree murder and had previous felony convictions.
13 WHAM
15 districts respond to second-alarm fire at house in Livingston County
Avon, N.Y. — The Livonia Fire Department says 15 fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire in the town of Avon on Sunday morning. The fire took place at a home on Nations Road around 10 a.m. Units at the scene said the house will likely be a total...
Comments / 1