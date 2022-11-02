Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Telus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $394 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The...
MySanAntonio
Adient: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Adient PLC (ADNT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $45 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
MySanAntonio
NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
Comments / 0