Grand Traverse County, MI

Crews Ready the Course for This Weekend’s Iceman Cometh Challenge

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
 3 days ago

It’s one of the largest point-to-point mountain bike races in the country, and thousands of competitors will roll through northern Michigan this weekend. The 33rd Iceman Cometh Challenge puts bike riders on a course across two counties: from Kalkaska into Grand Traverse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwOS2_0iwI3VFu00

But before the starting gun and the celebration at the finish line – a ton of volunteers are already hard at work. Iceman Race Volunteer Doug Dowdy has been helping out for seven years. “We’re excited to put it on for everyone in our community and the bicycle community,” he says.

“The favorite part is always getting back together with everybody and like I say, getting back into the ring with the volunteers. And knocking this thing out and getting it ready for the onslaught of wonderful people from all across the country that ride this race,” Dowdy says.

National Cherry Festival oversees the Iceman. “We have probably 30 Iceman staff out here during the course of this week and this weekend for the race,” Executive Director Kat Paye says.

It also takes countless volunteers and countless hours of preparation. Crews are working hard setting up the course, including the site of the Finish Line, the awards, and the fun at Timber Ridge Resort.

“While it is a one-day event, it takes a small army to make this possible,” General Manager Meranda Lambert says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDvG8_0iwI3VFu00

“It’s a great transformation of a beautiful facility here at Timber Ridge, from something that’s great for campers to something that’s really, really great for cyclists,” Dowdy says.

Thousands of riders will make the roughly 30 mile trek for the Iceman Cometh. But the weekend is not just for adults. An estimated 300 kids will compete in kids’ events including the Sno-Cone and the Slush Cup. Paye says the Sno-Cone is “one of our favorites. Which is the little kids on the balance bike. We have two Sno-Cone courses here within Timber Ridge. As well as the 9 mile Slush Cup.”

It’s not just the competitors. Those 5,000 riders typically bring supporters with them, plus those fans that just want to watch the excitement.

“About 10,000 spectators come out here annually. Park over at Rasho Farm. Follow the signs, take the shuttle on over from Courtade Elementary right here to Timber Ridge,” Paye says.

“We’re honored to host this. It’s one of those things that not every campground gets to host 13,000 people for one day in November,” And Lambert adds.

She says it rivals a busy summer weekend at the campground. “In comparison, you have 200-some check-ins on a Memorial/Labor Day busy weekend. And we’ve got about 160 this weekend. It’s basically just Memorial Day in November,” Lambert says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvtBn_0iwI3VFu00

At the Finish Line, watch for the winner’s trophies, which are made of ice and shipped up from Ohio on Saturday morning. Dowdy is tasked with handling them and getting them to the podium.

“It’s fun to see the winners try to manage them, they’re large and slippery obviously. So it’s always been a great time to try to get them to the finish without breaking them and having them intact,” she says. When asked if he’d ever lost one? “Never, and I don’t intend on doing it either (laughs)!”

The Iceman started in 1990, not so much as a race but as an adventure, to see if mountain bikes could make it from Kalkaska to Traverse City. They can, and do, and the tradition continues here this weekend. Even if you’re not watching the race in person, you should be watching for bikers if you’re anywhere nearby.

“Anywhere along our course between Kalkaska village and of course, Traverse City here at Timber Ridge. Anywhere along those routes we’re going to have riders in and out of the course…. But just make sure you’re paying attention to bike riders on the road,” Paye says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8M5n_0iwI3VFu00

Right now the forecast calls for a chance of rain. But that doesn’t phase the racers.

“The worse the weather the more excited the riders are. It can be a Niceman, a Mudman, or an Iceman,” Paye says.

If you can’t make it in person, you can also watch a livestream of the race on 9&10 Plus with the free VUit app. The race starts at 9 a.m.

For details on the race, click here.

For information on parking and free shuttles, click here.

