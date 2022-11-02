Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
miamilaker.com
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness
What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Cultural Stage to be a hit at this year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival
The Cultural Stage has always been a much-loved part of the legendary, annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, which will be returning to Florida this year after a two-year hiatus. The event will be held on November 13 at the Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. During the early years of...
Coming soon: Where’s Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen opening next? Have you tried Whit’s Frozen Custard?
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Whit’s Frozen Custard, Lighthouse Point This Ohio-spun emporium for rich frozen custard is scooping its first Broward County outpost in early 2023 under franchisee John Khoury, in a storefront on the corner of Federal Highway and Northeast 49th ...
southfloridaweekend.com
Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
sflcn.com
Jamaican Richard Campbell Running for Mayor of Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL – A 30-year resident of Lauderhill, Richard Campbell is part of the city’s massive Jamaican community. But as he campaigns to be its mayor, he is not taking things for granted. His opponent in the November 8 Midterm elections is incumbent and fellow Democrat Ken Thurston, an...
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
Click10.com
South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove
MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
Despite poverty for many in Glades, some residents find hope
Fairways, beaches and mansions is the Palm Beach County most people recognize. But about 40 miles west of the coast, it's a much different story.
Click10.com
Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
Coral Springs Crime Update: $66K Home Burglary and Shooting
This is a summary of crimes occurring between October 26 – November 1, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
Golf Cart DUI Lands Delray Beach Investment Banker In Jail
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Read Full Story Here) -- A Delray Beach financial professional is facing a DUI charge after he allegedly crashed into a dog. The man was driving his golf cart at the time of the incident.
allaccess.com
Tom Joyner's 2023 Fantastic Voyage Cruise Will Feature Stevie Wonder
URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA’s retired syndicated host TOM JOYNER will be back hosting his “FANTASTIC VOYAGE” CRUISE MAY 20-27, 2023, sailing out of FORT LAUDERDALE with STEVIE WONDER as one of the performing headliners. The cruise will stop at the ports of COZUMEL, CAYMAN ISLANDS, and JAMAICA. The "Ultimate Party with a Purpose" cruise will support the TOM JOYNER FOUNDATION's program of scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
cbs12.com
Man dead after pedestrian crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in West Palm Beach on Thursday just after 4 p.m. The incident happened on Skee Road just south of Imperial Drive when a 1994 Toyota Supra lost traction and began spinning out of control, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?
The New River Inn, now a historical museum in Fort LauderdaleTamanoeconomico on wikimedia commons. My Lyft driver today completely leveled me out, but in the best, and obviously, relevant kind of way (stay with me).
WSVN-TV
Pit bull found shot in Pompano Beach taken in by animal rescue group
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pit bull is recovering at an animal hospital after the dog was found with a gunshot wound in a Pompano Beach neighborhood, triggering an investigation. 7News cameras on Friday captured Sherry with a muzzle and a bandaged leg as she was wheeled outside Broward...
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekend
Tequila lovers, listen up. There's a new festival coming to South Florida, and it's all about agave. A new festival that's all things tequila and mezcal is coming to Boca Raton this weekend, and there's more to love than spirits.
gotowncrier.com
Academy For Nursing Hosts First In-Person Graduation Since Pandemic Began
Graduates from the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations in West Palm Beach walked across the stage on Thursday, Sept. 22. It was a moment the school has waited to experience for more than two years. This was the first in-person graduation since the pandemic began, and spirits were high with pride and excitement.
Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours
POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
