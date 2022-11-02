Read full article on original website
Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard is charged with kidnapping, eluding an officer, driving with a revoked license, three drug counts, among others. East Millinocket Police say Bouchard fled after a...
A Presque Isle man faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, after leading police on a high-speed chase that traveled from Medway to Lincoln. Brandin Bouchard, 34, tried to flee from police in his vehicle and, eventually, on foot, before being taken into custody after a wild pursuit. The incident began shortly after 4:00 Wednesday morning when East Millinocket Police Sergeant Kennedy noticed a motor vehicle with multiple defects. He pulled the vehicle over on I-95 in Medway, shortly after it had left the Circle K convenience store. As Kennedy was speaking with the people in the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped off. Kennedy pursued the vehicle as it began driving erratically, traveling at speeds ranging from 60 to more than 100 miles per hour.
Jojo Morales’ Grandmother Arraigned On Fugitive of Justice Charge in Houlton
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Grandmother of Jojo Morales is back in the United States and was arraigned at Houlton Superior Court today. 68-Year-Old Lilliam Pena Morales is being charged with a fugitive of justice charge, according to a clerk at Houlton Superior Court. The charges stem from the alleged abduction of 6-Year-Old Jojo Morales out of Miami on August 27th. on August 29th a vehicle used in connection with the abduction was found on the Foxcroft Road in Houlton, and the three were spotted entering a Walgreens in Houlton around the same timeframe. Lilliam Morales, and Jojo’s father Jorge Morales, were arrested in Moncton, New Brunswick on October 30th.
Washburn police officer believes she was shot at while responding to 911 call
WASHBURN Maine (WAGM) - A Washburn Police Officer believes she may have been shot at while responding to a 911 call on Monday. According to the Washburn Police Department " On 10-31-2022 at 0540 a 911 call came in from a subject in Washburn that stated that there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him. Officer Hunter Bellanceau responded to the address and exited her vehicle and went onto the porch of the house and knocked on the door she heard some scuffling going on in the house and then heard a large shotgun blast go off and noticed that it sounded like it had hit the door sill near where she was standing. Officer Bellanceau retreated and drew her weapon and identified herself as Police and backed off the porch to a secure position. The subject came out with a shotgun and after several warnings to the subject to drop the weapon he complied and was arrested. He was taken to Northern Light AR Gould where he was evaluated due to possible mental instabilities. He was transferred to Togus VA Hospital for another evaluation. Chief Martin referred the investigation to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department to do a full investigation.”
Massachusetts man serving 35 years for Maine murder to appeal sentence
A Massachusetts man accused of shooting an Oakfield man and leaving him to die in 2016 will be back in court on Wednesday. Marcus Asante is appealing his 35-year sentence for the murder of Douglas Morin, Jr. During his trial in 2018, prosecutors argued Asante shot Morin nine times, and...
Presque Isle, Maine Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Drug Charges
A 32-year-old Presque Isle, Maine woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Crystal Greenlaw was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She also received three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
Presque Isle Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking Following Guilty Plea
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Presque Isle woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced. “U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Crystal Greenlaw, 32, to 10 years...
Woman sentenced for trafficking meth
BANGOR — A federal judge sentenced a Presque Isle woman for trafficking methamphetamine. 32-year-old Crystal Greenlaw pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records show Greenlaw and her co-conspirators obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. The drugs...
Maine Warden Service asking for information on illegally killed moose, injured eagle
MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking public assistance after discovering an illegally killed moose and injured bald eagle. Wardens located an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County after it was shot and left in Township 13 near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, according to a Facebook post by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Family of missing University of Maine at Presque Isle student looks for answers
(BDN) -- The family of a missing college student from the University of Maine at Presque Isle said the search for him continues a week after he was last seen. Law enforcement officials are looking for Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, after he was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
Political Profile: Troy Jackson
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -<Jason Parent, Aroostook Partnership: What are your top three priorities if elected, in the coming legislative session?. Troy Jackson, Democrat Maine State Senate District 1: I think I have a track record of delivering for Aroostook County. The top three things, I mean, there’s many, but I definitely want to keep on working on delivering for good paying jobs for Aroostook County. I mean, it’s why I fought so hard to create the tax incentive at Twin Rivers to keep those jobs and why I sponsored the bill to bring the potato processing facility to Washburn. Not only did that create hundreds of jobs, but that actually helped the potato industry with the increase in potato production in Aroostook County, since I believe, the first time, since the 1960′s. UMFK with the visitors center to keep that University going well. And I’m also very proud of saving the Veteran’s homes. And not only was that a great thing to do for the veterans, that’s a lot of jobs that were there for people that were very dedicated. And I’m also, along those same lines, as the jobs, making sure that I’m looking at working with Mapleton right now on a project. Secondly, what I call protecting Mainer’s wallets. Property tax relief, revenue sharing, first time in the six years I’ve been back, we’ve got the 100% revenue sharing, 5% for education, prescription drugs, I created the office of affordable health care. I appointed Chrissy Dagget from right here in Presque Isle to be on it. And doing whatever we can for energy costs and since the early 60′s I’ve been hearing about the transmission line in Aroostook County. I got that done. The PUC should be ruling on this later this month. We have a chance to create all those jobs and creating low cost energy right here in Aroostook County. And the last thing of the three is investing in law enforcement, first responders. You know, the things that have been going on recently are really heart wrenching. We need to do more not only for emergency medical services, but for law enforcement in Aroostook County. I’ve sponsored bills to bring more money to rural hospitals and emergency medical services, but we need to do more in that time. And that too, I’m looking forward to releasing the details of a new bill to do more and have law enforcement and have more emergency medical services support in Aroostook County.
Political Profile: Danielle Fienberg
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -<Jason Parent, Aroostook Partnership: What are your top three priorities if elected, in the coming legislative session?. Danielle Fienberg, Democrat, Maine State Senate District 2 Candidate: Childcare, housing and public education form the pillars of a functional society and without them, communities really struggle. So many people in our district have felt the pain of a shrinking population, it’s effects ripple into every aspect of our lives. From labor, police and fire department and health care shortages to lower access to food and supplies and literally higher costs for everything. Unless we step up and address the root causes, we’re going to continue to see our neighborhoods and communities slipping away. Here’s a sad truth, Aroostook County has lost more people than any other Maine county in the last decade and Penobscot county has also been losing people every year straight since 2010. We’re all feeling the effects. By addressing the big three, child care, housing and public education, we can create an environment where people want to live here, work here and stay here. Young families today need to have dual incomes in order to afford basic housing, but in order to do that, they need child care. Unfortunately the number of child care providers in our district has dropped by over 40% since 2008. That’s forcing young families like mine out, along with a big chunk of our workforce and economy. It’s not just young families that are hurting either. Seniors that have worked their whole lives and planned carefully are threatened by these rising costs. Especially seniors who rent. And our lack of workers means that seniors are facing difficulties finding help and resources when they need it. By attacking the problem from both angles, affordable housing and childcare, we can bring faster relief to our families that are hurting. Public schools are also a big part of the solution. By making sure that our teachers are paid fairly and that local schools have the resources they need, they’ll be in a better position to support our growing communities. The children of Aroostook and Penobscot are our future and by preparing them for careers within our counties through programs such as targeted skill training, we have a better chance of keeping them here. We also need to take a closer look at teacher retention and give teachers the support they need to do their jobs effectively. And when it comes to school infrastructure I am deeply concerned about the lead in the school drinking water. Our legislature has mandated testing, but they did not mandate or fund remediation when lead is found. Many of our schools do not have the funds needed to make these repairs on their own, putting our children at risk and threatening higher property taxes for already over burdened communities. As your senator, I will be a strong voice about these particular issues in Augusta ensuring that we have the resources that we need to keep our communities healthy, safe and affordable for everyone.
Madawaska and Fort Kent ready for State Championship games
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawsaka Owls will play for a State Championship tomorrow. This group of players has been together a long time. Ben Gagnon:” My seniors have been playing together since they were four years old and the juniors behind them all grew up playing together. To see them on a random evening in my yard kicking the ball around at 8 and 10 years old was very common.”
What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?
There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall. What...
Our Power applauds jobs expansion in Maine thanks to low rates in consumer-owned electric utility service areas
Portland, ME: The new $400 million investment in a Houlton-area manufacturing plant by LP Building Solutions adds to the mounting evidence that consumer-owned electric utilities are very good for business development in Maine. When asked to comment on this new investment, Wayne Jortner, lead petitioner on the Our Power citizen...
Sunshine For the First Half of the Weekend, with Rain Showers Possible for Sunday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Stepping outside today we saw plenty of sunshine county wide for the first half of the day. This allowed high temperatures across the region to climb into the mid and upper 60s. Going back and checking the record books, we set new record high temperatures in caribou, Presque Isle, Houlton, and Millinocket. With southwesterly winds keeping the warm air locked in place tonight, I wouldn’t be surprised if we have another day of record-breaking temperatures tomorrow.
NAC Names Aaron Marston Coach of the Year
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - University of Maine Presque isle Women’s Soccer Coach Aaron Marston had a goal of bringing some of the best players from Aroostook County and rural Maine to Presque Isle to continue playing soccer. Marston passed away suddenly last month and today the North Atlantic Conference recognized him for his success on the soccer field. The Conference Soccer Coaches voted him the Coach of the Year.
Lepage, Poloquin and Aroostook Republican Candidates Hold Rally In Mars Hill
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) -Former Governor Paul LePage, Former Congressman Bruce Poloquin and local Republican candidates for the Maine Legislature held a rally in Mars Hill Tuesday. According to event organizers this is the first time in recent years that a rally has been held that includes Gubernatorial and Congressional...
