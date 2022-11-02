Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Muddy Cow owners bringing new concept to Mankato
The owners of a Twin Cities area restaurant chain are bringing a new concept to Mankato, including a unique new beer tap system. Muddy Cow President Patrick Conroy says MC’s Garage will bring a fun atmosphere that embodies Mankato. The menu will focus on burgers and appetizers in a family setting, much like the Muddy Cow brand.
thecarletonian.com
Tandem Bagels to close Northfield location
On October 27, beloved bagel and coffee shop Tandem Bagels announced via their social media pages that their Northfield location will close on Sunday, November 13. Tandem Bagels has been in Northfield since 2013 and has two other locations in Mankato opened by owners Anne Frentz, Gretchen Sandstorm and Lisa Friend in 2012.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
SECTION VOLLEYBALL: Arrows knock out Eagles
Top-seeded Pipestone was in complete control Thursday night, cruising to the Section 3AA South championship with a 3-0 sweep over the Windom Eagles in Worthington. The Arrows raced to commanding leads in all three sets, using lengthy service runs and strong play at the net that kept the Eagle defense scrambling throughout the night.
superhits1027.com
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
marshallradio.net
New Ulm woman in critical condition after rollover incident in Blue Earth County
(Mankato, MN) KMHL — A New Ulm woman is in critical condition and another person was injured after a rollover incident in Blue Earth County. At approximately 11:45 Wednesday evening, a 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on Highway 169 in Blue Earth County when it entered the median and rolled. The driver of the Ford, 27-year-old Ellie Jean Stevenson Machau of New Ulm, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Her passenger, 29-year-old Mitchell Thompson of Lake Crystal, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Mankato Hospital. Neither occupant of the Ford was wearing their seat belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor. Assistance was provided by The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato Police Department, Lake Crystal Police Department, North Mankato Police Department, and Mankato Fire Department.
Lakefield Standard
Huskies headed to state tournament
The Jackson County Central football team is going to the state tournament after beating Pipestone 31-14 Friday in the Section 3AA championship in Marshall. Gabriel Wolff opened the scoring with 41-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. After Pipestone tied the game, Seth Stai ran for a 24-yard touchdown with just more than two minutes left in the half. Alvaro Gonzalez Garcia added the extra point after both touchdowns for a 14-7 lead the Huskies took into the half.
knuj.net
NEW ULM CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
The state patrol was called out Wednesday evening at 9:45 to a rollover crash on Highway 169 in Blue Earth County. A Ford Ranger driven by Ellie Jean Stevenson Machau of New Ulm was southbound on 169 when it entered the median and rolled. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger Mitchell Thompson of Lake Crystal was taken to Mankato Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol was involved and neither Machau or Thompson wore their seatbelts. Mankato police and fire department, North Mankato Police,along with Lake Crystal police and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
myklgr.com
Moose Lake man sentenced in Redwood County court for robbery in Milroy
A Moose Lake man, Sabyn Anthony Polfliet-Welvaert, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for several thefts near Milroy. According to court documents, on the morning of Sept. 19, 2020, Redwood County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a Milroy residence on a report of several thefts. The victims stated a number of items had been taken from their vehicles, including a checkbook, laptop computer, ThinkPad, purse, lunchbox, and a sweatshirt.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Detour for Highway 86 Lakefield project removed
Construction on Highway 86 through Lakefield is complete, and the detour was removed yesterday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Traffic had been detoured since mid-April for reconstruction of 1.3 miles of Highway 86. The project included grading, pavement, utility replacement, lighting, drainage, and sidewalk reconstruction. Benefits of the...
KEYC
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died in a single vehicle crash late Friday night on Highway 22 in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:40 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, that’s about halfway between Wells and Minnesota Lake.
knuj.net
STATE FIRE MARSHAL IN FAIRFAX
The state fire Marshal is in Fairfax continuing to investigate what caused the fire that destroyed part of Park Street in early October. One of the buildings that sustained some damage was the Post Office. According to Fairfax postmaster Lori Kiecker, nothing can be done on the building until the south wall of what used to be Jimmy’s Pizza comes down and the north wall of the Post Office building has been deemed structurally sound. When and if that happens, then work can begin on the post office building roof whether it be repair or replacement. Fairfax residents are picking their mail up at the Gibbon Post Office. Officials say to make sure you check your mail before you leave Gibbon to make sure you are getting only your mail. There is some activity which some think is demolition of what’s left of the building. Fire officials say that is not the case. A bulldozer on site is being used in the investigation.
kicdam.com
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
knuj.net
Wells Man Dies in One Vehicle Crash
A fatal crash was reported Friday night around 11:38pm on Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, Minnesota Lake Township, Faribault county. The driver of a GMC Sonoma was southbound on Highway 22 when it went off the roadway and rolled. The driver 46 year old Jason John Neubauer of Wells was unbelted and killed in the accident. Faribault county sheriff’s office, Wells Police and Fire, and Minnesota Lake Police and Ambulance assisted the state patrol.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for marijuana, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Comfrey, MN, man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective or unauthorized muffler system, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license.
knuj.net
SHERIFF’S OFFICE REMINDS MOTORISTS OF ROAD CLOSURE
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Highway Department wants to remind motorists that Brown County Road 13 from County Road 29 to the Beussmann Bridge at the Minnesota River is closed to thru traffic due to road construction. The work zone area is marked with signs that say “Road closed to thru traffic.” Law enforcement will be in the area stopping vehicles. Motorists can be fined up to $1-thousand and/or 90 days in jail. Officials say the work appears to be done, the road is still closed as workers are still putting in concrete and striping the road and putting up road signs that need to be completed yet.
