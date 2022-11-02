The state fire Marshal is in Fairfax continuing to investigate what caused the fire that destroyed part of Park Street in early October. One of the buildings that sustained some damage was the Post Office. According to Fairfax postmaster Lori Kiecker, nothing can be done on the building until the south wall of what used to be Jimmy’s Pizza comes down and the north wall of the Post Office building has been deemed structurally sound. When and if that happens, then work can begin on the post office building roof whether it be repair or replacement. Fairfax residents are picking their mail up at the Gibbon Post Office. Officials say to make sure you check your mail before you leave Gibbon to make sure you are getting only your mail. There is some activity which some think is demolition of what’s left of the building. Fire officials say that is not the case. A bulldozer on site is being used in the investigation.

FAIRFAX, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO