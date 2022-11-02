ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County, NY

NewsChannel 36

Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Vehicle rolls over after two-car accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident in Elmira left one vehicle on its roof and another with heavy damage Friday afternoon. The accident occurred in the area of 523 Liberty St. sometime after 3 p.m. on Friday. According to Elmira Police, one person received injuries and was taken to the hospital. Photos taken by […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old

TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
PLAINVILLE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Toddler Killed, Six Others Injured in Otsego County Crash

New York State Police say a three-year-old girl is dead while two adults and four children are taken to a hospital for care following a single-vehicle crash in Otsego County. According to accounts furnished by Troop C Headquarters in Sidney, troopers responded to a report of a serious, one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in the Town of Plainfield at around 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital

Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After Two-Vehicle Crash in Greene

One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Chenango County. According to New York State Police, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in the town of Greene just before 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1st. State police say an investigation revealed...
GREENE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Work on Old IBM Campus Leads to Road Closures in Endicott

On your drive to work Thursday morning you may have noticed some road closures in the Village of Endicott. The northbound lane of Oak Hill Avenue between Clark Street and Watson Boulevard was closed for facade work at the Huron campus. The next step for crews is removing the elevated...
ENDICOTT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department are investigating a personal injury accident that left one person hospitalized last night. Police responded to a parking lot on the 600th block of W. Seneca St. for a report of someone bleeding and unconscious. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chenango County Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Chenango County man was arrested after a traffic stop in Oneonta. Ronald J. Menard of New Berlin was found to be driving a vehicle with a suspended license. Menard was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree and No/Inadequate Stop Lamp.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Rome Toddler, 3, Killed in CNY Crash

A three-year-old girl from Rome was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Otsego County. New York State Police say the toddler was among seven people, including five kids, who were traveling in an SUV on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield on Wednesday night. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway, hit an embankment and partially overturned, but what caused the accident is unclear.
ROME, NY
