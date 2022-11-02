ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Police need help solving assault & car theft case

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve a vehicle theft and assault case? Police are also looking for two men with warrants for their arrest.

CASE ONE:

On Oct. 29, 2022 at around 10:52 p.m., two men allegedly assaulted a person and then stole a car, police said. The first suspect is described as a 6-foot-2 man in his teens or 20s, wearing a black ski mask, black puff jacket, black jeans and black and white Nike shoes.

The other suspect is described as a 6-foot man also in his teens or 20s, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white Nikes. If you have any information regarding this incident you can call Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-STOP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQKXE_0iwI2VI700
Photos via LPD

CASE TWO:

Tracey Letard Dear, 41, has multiple warrants, including a warrant for reckless driving causing death out of Lansing. He is 240 pounds, 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qS42n_0iwI2VI700

CASE THREE:

Daniel Jacob Rigg has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. He is 28, 6-foot, 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00N0wi_0iwI2VI700

If you have any information regarding these two men, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Two suspects arrested in Burton shooting

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Police Department took two suspects into custody on Nov. 4 after being dispatched to a call about a shooting. At about 11:21 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, all parties had left the area.
BURTON, MI
MLive

Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries

SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
wkzo.com

Police search for missing East Lansing man

EAST LANSING, MI — East Lansing Police and Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing person with dementia. Eric Braton is a 56-year-old white male. He left a residence in the 6300 block of Abbot Road in East Lansing on foot early Thursday morning. Braton os is possibly wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and New Balance shoes.
EAST LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department needs help locating a missing Flint teen last heard from on October 25, 2022. Police say 15-year-old Sani Washington, left her home in the 3000 Block of Buick Street around 5:00 p.m. Police believe that she could possibly be in the 1100 block...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy