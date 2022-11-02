ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Richmond man gets 6 years probation for trafficking heroin into Muncie on weekly basis

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNloe_0iwI2Li500

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Richmond man found guilty of trafficking heroin into Muncie on a weekly basis was sentenced to six years in prison with all time suspended and served on probation instead of behind bars.

Rodre Blackburn was arrested in 2017 after Muncie police were tipped off about Blackburn making weekly trips from Richmond to Muncie in order to traffic drugs.

Indianapolis serial bank robber arrested once again after robbing 2 more banks with her daughter

Blackburn was searched and found to have 163 vials of heroin hidden on his person, police said.

Blackburn reportedly admitted to police during an interview to trafficking heroin into Muncie on a weekly basis, estimating that he’d brought upwards of 500 vials of heroin to the city and that he made up to $3,000 a week to deliver and sell the drugs.

Blackburn ended up being found guilty of dealing in cocaine, a Level 3 felony. His six-year sentence was suspended to be served on supervised probation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 20

Snake Eyes
3d ago

Snitches get stitches!! That's what I was always told!!! But, I guess they get probation???

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

5 local men sentenced for bulk drug trafficking

The group distributed more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics under the alias ‘Jose,’ court documents state. After an investigation, officials searched a property owned by Justus Ruby, who they had caught selling fentanyl to Indiana drug users.
DAYTON, OH
cbs4indy.com

DOJ: Indy man sentenced to 5 years for armed fentanyl trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Bradley Cagle, age 27, will serve time for possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 shooting victims who walked into hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday. Both victims were conscious when they arrived at the emergency rooms, according to IMPD. Details are limited but we know from public police reports that the victim who came to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 shot and killed outside church on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed outside a church on Indy’s near northeast side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, located at 1701 E. 25th Street, at roughly 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers reported finding one person suffering from […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Argument in Anderson Leads to One Man Shooting Another with Crossbow

ANDERSON, Ind.–Two men got into an argument in Anderson and one of them shot the other one with a crossbow. Police say that happened Wednesday afternoon on Fletcher Street. They say the man who shot the crossbow is 30-year-old Frederic Clamme. They are trying to figure out what the argument was about and why it escalated to the point where Clamme had to shoot the crossbow.
ANDERSON, IN
WDTN

2 detained after loaded firearms found at school in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two students have been detained after loaded guns were found at Horizon Science Academy High School. According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported there was a firearm on school grounds to school staff. School staff immediately named and found two students, both with a single […]
DAYTON, OH
FOX59

Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute

ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound […]
ANDERSON, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana officers discover 5 stolen vehicles in river during training exercise

INDIANAPOLIS - Conservation officers in Indiana made an unexpected discovery during a routine training exercise last week. Officers were taking part in sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street in Indianapolis when they discovered what appeared to be multiple vehicles under the water, the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division said in a statement Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile has been shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Lafayette Road near the intersection of W. 16th Street along the White River. Upon arrival to the area, which is listed as a Gateway motel, officers found a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy