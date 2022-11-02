Officials investigate shooting death of man, 23, in NJ

JERSEY, CITY, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in New Jersey on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officials received a report of shots fired on Dales Avenue in Jersey City just after 9 p.m.

Responding officers discovered Jovahn Horne in the vicinity of 74 Dales Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

EMS transported Horne to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause of death.

No arrests have been made at this time and the shooting is being investigated by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.