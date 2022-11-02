ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gigantic Grazing Boards That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving (& Under $20!)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It can be hard to plan out a big Thanksgiving dinner, let alone try to think of what to make as appetizers and snacks throughout the day while everyone is waiting for the turkey to cook. So this year, why not hop aboard the grazing board express, and let this culinary trend do the work for you? Yes, it takes a little time to arrange everything on a grazing board so it looks nice, but head to Trader Joe’s or...
CNN

The best drip coffee makers of 2022

We tested the best-rated drip coffee makers using a wide range of criteria over the course of several weeks. Many, many pots of coffee later, we settled on four standout drip coffee machines.
CNN

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer is massively discounted right now

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixers are at the top of the aspirational appliance list, and right now you can get one on sale just in time for holiday baking. Sporting many of the same features that made us crown the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head our pick for the best stand mixer overall, this durable premium model is $200 off at Target and Best Buy in a variety of colorways.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper

Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
LOUISIANA STATE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
Delish

McDonald's Fans Can't Believe They're Only Just Discovering What's In The Sweet & Sour Sauce

Chances are, that if you're a lover of all things Macca's, then you're a lover of all things Macca's dips and sauces. Yep! No McDonald's meal (be it breakfast, lunch or dinner) is complete without a side of at least two trusty sauces. Whether it's ketchup, BBQ or – my favourite – sweet chilli, there's no way we're walking out of McDonald's leaving behind the very dips that make the meal, who's with us?
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
shefinds

3 Things You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Whether you show up at the grocery store with a list on hand or not, it seems like things never go exactly according to plan. You forget to buy the butter, you splurge on an expensive bottle of wine… or you come home with bags filled with snacks and processed foods you hadn’t planned on buying. Unfortunately, many of those unexpected add-ons we throw into our cart on a grocery trip can have serious consequences on our health, which is why it’s so important to shop mindfully and be aware of the items that may take a toll on your body.
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy