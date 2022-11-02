Read full article on original website
JPMorgan Team Reports Two-Thirds Drop in VC Funding for Crypto Sector
Venture capital (VC) funding for the cryptocurrency sector has dropped by more than two-thirds compared to 2021, a team of J.P. Morgan Chase strategists reportedly said. This drop in funding to the current pace of about $10 billion a year signals that the sector’s slump may continue, Bloomberg reported.
Santander UK to Limit Customers’ Payments to Crypto Exchanges
Noting that it can be risky to invest in cryptocurrency, British bank Santander UK has announced that it will begin limiting the amounts its customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges. The restrictions will begin Nov. 15 and will be applied to payments that the bank identifies as going to crypto...
Revolut's Crypto Revenue Down to Less Than 5%
Digital banking app Revolut reportedly plans to continue investing in its cryptocurrency offering, despite the crash of crypto markets that has caused this stream of revenue for the company to nearly dry up. Revolut is still investing in crypto, has grown its crypto team over the last two years and...
DLT Payments Joins Techstars Berlin Accelerator
Web3 payment processing company DLT Payments said it has received $120,000 investment from startup accelerator Techstars Berlin to support its work developing payment solutions for digital assets, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and accelerate their adoption as payment methods. In a Friday (Nov. 4) press release announcing the...
Crypto Weekly: EMEA Regulators Build up Legal Framework
In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the past week, lawmakers have moved to better equip regulators with the tools needed to oversee the cryptocurrency industry. In the United Kingdom, the latest amendments proposed to the Financial Services and Markets Bill will expand the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which will become responsible for regulating all crypto-related activity.
Metaverse Alliance Seeks Interoperability Standards as Meta Shareholders Rage
Meta Platforms shareholders are gritting their teeth after CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made little concession to their fears that the social media giant’s ballooning and money-losing metaverse bet is risking Meta’s future. Zuckerberg doubled down during the company’s Oct. 26 earnings call, making clear that metaverse spending will...
Can Crypto Help Win the Super App War?
From Big Tech to social media to retail, a growing number of companies are trying to build the “Super App” that seven in 10 consumers say they want. In a perfect world, this one-stop-shop digital doorway would have banking, savings, credit, retirement and payments all in one spot. Some of them, like the WeChat-based version Elon Musk says he wants to build on the foundation of Twitter, would roll in social media and a trove of personal and marketing data that would come with it.
UK Crypto Firms Will Need FCA Approval to Advertise
The U.K.’s House of Commons on Thursday (Nov. 3) passed new regulations that limit how cryptocurrency assets can be promoted in the country. The latest crypto-focused amendments to the Financial Services and Markets Bill clarify the bill’s approach to crypto assets and enshrine the powers of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Treasury when it comes to their regulation and legal status.
Report: European Parliament Delays Vote on MiCA
The EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation looks set to be delayed by several months, with plans for the European Parliament to vote on the law in December now abandoned, Coindesk reported on Friday (Nov. 4). Having published what was meant to be the final text for the...
FinTech IPO Index Down 2.7% as Opendoor and Upstart Cut Staff
The ranks are thinning at FinTech firms. In a week that’s seen its share of earnings announcements and a fourth rate hike from the Federal Reserve, a spate of layoffs also rocked the sector, including a few members of the FinTech IPO Index. The cuts are a response to...
Bakkt Expands Footprint With Apex Crypto Purchase
Bakkt has agreed to acquire Apex Crypto, a deal worth up to $200 million that the digital asset platform says will expand its footprint into new areas. “We found a unique asset in Apex Crypto, which will expand our crypto client base, provide us with faster speed to market for new crypto capabilities and serve as an additional avenue for continued sales to a crypto-savvy audience through Apex Fintech Solutions,” Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael said in a Thursday (Nov. 3) news release.
Standard Chartered Backs Blockchain Payment Firm Partior
Financial services company Standard Chartered (SC) will invest in Partior, a blockchain-based clearing/settlement platform from Singapore. “Standard Chartered brings to the network its global payments expertise and clearing footprint, significantly strengthening Partior’s international reach and capabilities,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Nov. 3). The deal...
Binance CEO Wants to be ‘Bridge’ for Crypto, Traditional FIs
Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao is reportedly considering buying banks, saying such a move would build a bridge between crypto and traditional finance. Zhao said this during an interview at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 2). “There are people who hold certain types of...
Fidelity Investments Continues Embrace of Cryptocurrency
In another sign of its growing interest in digital assets, Fidelity Investments has set up a waitlist for its customers for Fidelity Crypto. According to the company’s website, the offering lets users trade bitcoin and Ethereum at no commission, invest in stocks and crypto from the same app, and access a learning center where customers can get information to make more informed trades.
Robinhood Preps for Launch of Global Crypto Wallet
Stock and crypto trading platform Robinhood wants to be more than a trading platform. Long term, Robinhood wants its digital wallet to be the place where “you manage all your money,” CEO Vlad Tenev said in its third quarter earnings call on Wednesday (Nov. 2). That means everything from direct depositing your paycheck to making the Robinhood debit card “people’s primary spending account” to investing for retirement — the latter thanks to the new IRA product it launched.
Remittance Marketplace Model Unlocks Payments Innovation for GCC Expats
As elsewhere, in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, the remittance market has traditionally been dominated by a few major players. According to Amir Fardghassemi, founder and CEO at UAE-based financial super-app Jingle Pay, that lack of competition has contributed to a system where high transaction fees and unreasonable exchange rates are the order of the day.
British Financial Watchdog Cracks Down on Unfair Lenders
The U.K.’s top financial watchdog is giving banks in that country an ultimatum: treat customers struggling with Britain’s cost-of-living crisis fairly, or be barred from lending. In a report issued Thursday (Nov. 3), the Financial Conduct Authority said it found that only 30% of the lenders it studied...
Where Today’s Receipt Data Falls Short for FIs and FinTechs
“Receipt level data is the Holy Grail of data.”. Wil Schobeiri, chief technology officer at Banyan, told PYMNTS that stock keeping unit (SKU)-level information — digested by merchants and banks and disseminated to consumers on their statements and banking apps — acts as the glue that brings merchants, banks and customers together.
PayU Lets Indian Rail Commuters Pay With WhatsApp
Dutch payment solutions firm PayU has teamed with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in India to offer payments via its new WhatsApp-based Chatbot solution. According to a Thursday (Nov. 3) news release, the partnership will let commuters on the Namma Metro system book metro tickets without having to wait at a counter, by messaging Bangalore Metro on WhatsApp or scanning a QR code.
$2 Billion Self-Hack Highlights DeFi’s Slow Crisis Reaction Problem
Decentralized finance has a control problem it must solve if it is to become the economic force supporters believe -- and opponents fear — that it can become. In March, Deloitte wrote that in DeFi “traditional financial services face a potentially existential moment that may challenge traditional business models,” adding that it “represents the most significant disruptive force on the global financial system.”
