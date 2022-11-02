Read full article on original website
Trump calls Florida governor "Ron DeSanctimonious" at Pennsylvania rally
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a nickname — "Ron DeSanctimonious." The moniker was bestowed on the governor by former President Donald Trump during the latter's campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Trump...
The Right Is Waging Anti-Trans War Against an Abortion Bill
If polling on abortion rights holds true, Michigan’s Proposition Three should win handily. The ballot measure would enshrine reproductive freedoms, in a state with strong public support for abortion rights.But that’s not what Michigan voters hear about the proposition when they watch TV. There, millions of dollars worth of advertising show tearful children and ominous dripping syringes. “If Proposal Three passes, minors as young as ten or eleven will be able to receive this prescription [for hormone blockers] without the consent of their parents, or their parents even knowing,” a voiceover warns on one such ad. “They call it ‘reproductive...
