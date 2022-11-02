ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Is Florida’s Great Wolf Lodge still on track after Hurricane Ian? Here’s the latest

By James A. Jones Jr.
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

The planned Great Wolf Resort in Naples largely escaped the impacts of Hurricane Ian when it came ashore at Cayo Costa, Florida, on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm.

Although Ian, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph , brought great destruction to the Naples-Fort Myers area, Great Wolf was fortunate to be early in its construction cycle.

“No impact. We are still in the early construction phase, so not a lot to be damaged,” Great Wolf said in response to a question from the Bradenton Herald.

“Our hearts go out to those who are still recovering from the impact. Right now, we’re still looking at mid-2024 for opening,” the statement concluded.

The Great Wolf Resorts would be the first in Florida and second in the Southeast.

Planned are 500 family-friendly suites and a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park on 20 acres near the Interstate 75-Collier Boulevard interchange, next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

The resort would be two driving hours from either Bradenton or Miami. The company broke ground in July on the resort , the brand’s 21st in North America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZM6QH_0iwI0wrC00
Great Wolf Resort in Naples will have a 100,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, heated to 84 degrees with a variety of body slides, tube slides, raft rides, activity pools and splash areas for toddlers and teens to parents and grandparents. Great Wolf Resort rendering
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQkou_0iwI0wrC00
Great Wolf Resort in Naples will have a 100,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, heated to 84 degrees with a variety of body slides, tube slides, raft rides, activity pools and splash areas for toddlers and teens to parents and grandparents. Great Wolf Resort rendering

