FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning

LATROBE, Pa. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don't deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.
22 WSBT

US ranks behind dozens of other countries in voter participation

(TND) — Voter turnout for the last couple of nationwide elections has been strong by U.S. standards, but the U.S. remains behind dozens of other countries in voter participation. Analysis from the Pew Research Center shows the U.S. ranks 31st in voting-age population turnout. Uruguay tops the list for...
22 WSBT

'Probable recession' leads Lyft to cut 13% of workforce

WASHINGTON (TND) — The ride-hailing service Lyft is laying off 13% of its employees as the company prepares to face a "probable recession." Co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer shared the "tough news" with their workforce in a memo Thursday. They said the decision came despite efforts to find other solutions.
