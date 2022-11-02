Read full article on original website
Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning
LATROBE, Pa. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don't deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.
Midterm news – live: Biden, Obama stump for Fetterman as Trump boosts Dr Oz at dueling Pennsylvania rallies
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places. President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet,...
'Woke culture' is 'one reason' why GOP will win big in midterms, Bill Maher predicts
WASHINGTON (TND) — Comedian and TV show host Bill Maher is predicting that Republicans will win big in the upcoming midterm elections in part because of "woke culture" and Democrats submitting to it. Maher shared his prediction in an appearance on fellow comedian Bill Burr's "Monday Morning Podcast" on...
FBI's investigation into Hunter Biden 'has really gone nowhere', political consultant says
WASHINGTON (TND) — As the investigation into Hunter Biden heats up, more questions are arising. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called on the FBI to release specific records connected to the investigation. The Iowa lawmaker said he has records showing the millions President Joe Biden's son received from a company connected to the Chinese government.
US ranks behind dozens of other countries in voter participation
(TND) — Voter turnout for the last couple of nationwide elections has been strong by U.S. standards, but the U.S. remains behind dozens of other countries in voter participation. Analysis from the Pew Research Center shows the U.S. ranks 31st in voting-age population turnout. Uruguay tops the list for...
'Probable recession' leads Lyft to cut 13% of workforce
WASHINGTON (TND) — The ride-hailing service Lyft is laying off 13% of its employees as the company prepares to face a "probable recession." Co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer shared the "tough news" with their workforce in a memo Thursday. They said the decision came despite efforts to find other solutions.
