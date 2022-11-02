WASHINGTON — It's that time of year again, time to set our clocks back an hour in Washington state as winter looms on the horizon. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, so be sure to set the clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night to gain an extra hour of sleep. Going forward, it will be lighter earlier in the morning but will grow darker earlier in the evening.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO