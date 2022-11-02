ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning

LATROBE, Pa. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don't deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.
Time to fall back although legislation passed Senate to OK permanent daylight saving time

WASHINGTON — It's that time of year again, time to set our clocks back an hour in Washington state as winter looms on the horizon. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, so be sure to set the clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night to gain an extra hour of sleep. Going forward, it will be lighter earlier in the morning but will grow darker earlier in the evening.
