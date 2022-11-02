ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Layer of meth found in shipment of green onions at California border crossing

By Fernie Ortiz
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkBD0_0iwI0Kkw00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Smugglers used plastic bags with printed images of green onions to hide meth in a shipment of … green onions.

The drugs were deep inside a shipment of produce that arrived on the afternoon of Oct. 20 at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility in San Diego.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers found 183 packages of meth in a pallet that was supposed to be green onions.

CBP said the meth weighed 1,529 pounds and had an estimated street value of $3.3 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXeS5_0iwI0Kkw00
CBP officers discovered 195 packages of methamphetamine and 75 packages of cocaine concealed within a non-factory-built false wall of a tractor-trailer on Oct. 22, 2022, at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility in San Diego. (CBP) .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqwFC_0iwI0Kkw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15brem_0iwI0Kkw00

The massive drug bust was the first of two in two days at the California port of entry.

$402,000 worth of liquid meth found hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins

Less than 48 hours later, officers found anomalies when they X-rayed a tractor-trailer that was supposed to be shipping only electronics.

During a closer examination, a drug-sniffing dog alerted border officers to a false wall in the front of the trailer.

CBP officers found 195 bundles (1,993 pounds) of meth and 75 packages (1,037 pounds) of cocaine. The drugs had an estimated street value of $20.8 million.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“CBP officers are the front line of stopping these dangerous drugs from entering the U.S.,” said Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office. “The lengths drug trafficking organizations are willing to go to conceal and smuggle narcotics is a testament to how effective our officers are.”

Both drivers, described only as men in their late 20s, face charges of attempting to smuggle narcotics. CBP turned them over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and seized the vehicles and drugs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego

11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Report finds people of color more likely to be stopped by CA sheriff’s departments

A new report found people of color, especially Black people are routinely stopped at higher rates than white people by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Many of these are so-called pretextual stops and not in response to traffic violations. Then, the alleged break-in and attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last week has not turned down the volume of vitriol. New lies and mockery have found their way into our public discourse. Plus, one East County hospital is bringing back a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. And, San Diego Gas & Electric is proposing an experiment to reduce the carbon footprint of natural gas, by blending it with hydrogen. Later, on Tuesday voters in San Bernardino will face an important decision: whether to succeed from California and form a new state. And in Riverside County, one of the state’s most competitive House races pits a Republican incumbent who opposed certifying the presidential election against a Democratic challenger who helped prosecute January 6th rioters. And finally, later this month, the U.S. Men’s National Soccer team will be among the 32 teams taking the pitch in Qatar as part of the world’s most watched sporting event, the FIFA World Cup.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Police Update

October 26, 2022 was the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement torch run. Our cadet post assisted some of our officers in a leg of the relay. The cadets and officers enjoyed the beautiful weather in Carlsbad while running with Special Olympics athletes and Carlsbad Fire Fighters, and the FBI. Each year hundreds of Law Enforcement personnel gather to escort the Special Olympics Torch through their community and onto the next agency. This is an incredible opportunity to show support and fundraise for the Special Olympics and Special Olympic athletes. This year the So-Cal run kicked off with Chula Vista PD and ended at Camp Pendleton.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos

San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
SAN MARCOS, CA
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy