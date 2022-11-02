ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York’s absentee election laws remain in place

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Tk4M_0iwHzZFw00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– New York State Supreme Court Judges in the Third Appellate Division voted unanimously to keep New York’s new election law in place. This means that the Board of Elections can continue to count absentee ballots as they come in.

“It essentially just speeds up the process and ensures that it’s just as accurate but we can get those results out to voters sooner,” explained Erica Smitka, Deputy Director of NY League of Women Voters.

The court also ruled that fear of COVID-19 is a valid excuse to vote absentee.

“One of the reasons that they gave is that the challengers just brought this case up a little bit too late,” said Smitka. “We are so close to Election Day and so many of these ballots and absentee ballots have already been counted. So many people have already applied using absentee ballots using COVID as an excuse, so it would have been really difficult and fairly confusing for voters and boards of elections to have that change days before the election.”

Paul DerOhannesian, who represented the minority Senate and Assembly leaders who were sued in this case, said the decision was a procedural one.

“The decision did not address any of the substantive issues or problems they may be associated with the absentee voting law,” said DerOhannesian. “The result is this law is in effect for this election and it shouldn’t have any impact for this election.”

Rich Amedure, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said the legal battle might not be over just yet.

“We’re considering all possibilities including taking it to a higher court. Because once the election is over, it won’t matter anymore. They won’t be able to use that excuse, they will actually have to find the constitutionality of the law.”

The New York State Board of Elections reassured voters by releasing a statement that said,

“County board of elections will continue to canvas and count absentee ballots as they have been doing. The boards are reviewing for any possible cures. There is no impact to voters. They should remain confident that any legitimate absentee ballot will be counted. If a voter needs to vote by absentee ballot they can still apply in-person at the county board of elections up to and including November 7th.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Important reminders ahead of Midterm election day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, the end is near for New York’s midterm election, with election day on November 8. Before polls open at 6 A.M. election officials and other experts go over important data and reminders before voters fill out ballots on election day. John Conklin, with New York’s Board […]
Gothamist

NY judge declares new absentee ballot law unconstitutional

Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. New York’s process for inspecting absentee ballots was thrown into chaos Friday when a judge issued a ruling declaring several of the state’s recent voting reforms unconstitutional, siding with Republicans on a lawsuit the party brought in the waning weeks of the election season.
thecentersquare.com

Another judge rules absentee ballots must be complete to be counted

(The Center Square) – Another judge has ruled that absentee ballots must be properly – and completely – filled-out in order to be counted on Election Day in Wisconsin. Dane County Judge Nia Trammell on Wednesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order that would have stopped local election clerks from rejecting incomplete absentee ballots.
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Recreational marijuana on the ballot in these states this November

(NEXSTAR) – The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall. Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota, North Dakota, Arkansas, Missouri and Maryland. An Oklahoma...
FLORIDA STATE
Majic 94.5

Black Voters Lead Record Early Turnout In Georgia Despite State’s Restrictive New Voting Law

Black voters led the record surge of people in Georgia flocking to polling places to cast their ballots in advance of the 2022 midterm Election Day next month. Early voting began this week in the Peach State and the numbers suggest an outsized amount of interest in this particular election as candidates duel for key positions and questions up and down the ballot. That was true despite a new law that critics say was enacted to make it harder for Black people, in particular, to vote.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Allows Graham Questioning in Georgia Election Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block Senator Lindsey Graham from having to testify before a grand jury in a criminal investigation of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, handing a setback to a prominent ally of the former president.
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy