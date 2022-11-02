Is Brightline’s Aventura station open yet? Curious305 takes a behind-the-scenes look

Editor’s Note: This article was inspired by a question Miami Herald reader John Dezek submitted through Curious305, our community-powered reporting series that solicits questions from readers about Miami-Dade, Broward, the Florida Keys and the rest of the Sunshine State. Submit your question here or scroll down to fill out our form.

Hey, Curious305: When will the Aventura Brightline station be open? Will there be free parking on site?

Curious305 took a behind-the-scenes tour of Brightline’s newest station in Aventura, and with the exception of a soon-to-be finished pedestrian footbridge and no furniture, the station looks nearly ready for riders.

Brightline CEO Patrick Goddard said the $76 million project that broke ground in 2020 will open its doors before the end of the year.

“The station will open up and expand the backyard of residents in this community and get them access not just to downtown Miami, but to Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton to West Palm Beach,” Goddard added.

One thing riders familiar with the Miami station will notice is that it’s considerably smaller, but Brightline maintains it will have the same features that guests have come to expect: lounges, touch-less security and a focus on being eco-friendly.

The entrance to the Brightline Aventura station. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman, who spoke before the tour with Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, said the goal for the newest station ultimately is to relieve major traffic gridlock in the area.

“The reality is we needed a transportation option...,” Heyman said. “We keep apologizing for the gridlock, but when you have more people that need to be mobile there’s no option. This is your option.”

Here’s what else Curious305 has learned about this new station:

When will the Aventura station open?

The exact date remains a secret, but Brightline says the Aventura station will open its doors by the end of the year.

An announcement is expected to be made within two weeks of the first train leaving the station.

The main passenger terminal at the Brightline Aventura station on Nov. 2, 2022. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

How long will the train ride take from Downtown Miami to Aventura?

Hopping on the Brightline could get you from Downtown Miami to Aventura in 15 minutes, the company says — a feat long thought impossible.

But that isn’t the only place you can get to in a flash. Here’s the estimated travel time from Aventura to Brightline’s other stations:

▪ West Palm = 56 minutes

▪ Fort Lauderdale = 14 minutes

▪ Boca = 32 minutes

How much is parking?

The Aventura station has 240 parking spaces and a bus drop-off for Miami-Dade Transit riders. No, those parking spaces are not free.

If you pay in advance it’ll be $5 for parking. However, if you pay at the lot, a price for a spot could jump to $12. This is the same as parking rates at Brightline’s Miami station.

The Brightline Aventura station will be opening soon. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Will Brightline+ be offered at this station? If so, where can it take me?

Brightline+ is a service the company offers that takes you from the station to desirable destinations. It consists of options that include private rides in a Tesla, using one of its vans or buses, or renting a bike.

Brightline says it’s working with popular local businesses and cities to establish these routes. Riders could use one of those travel options to get from the station to Aventura Mall, Hallandale Beach or Hard Rock Stadium.

What will be inside the station?

You can expect some of the same services offered at Brightline’s Miami station.

While the Aventura station is notably smaller, there will be a premium lounge for certain guests and SMART lounge for others. It will also have an “autonomous MRKT,” where you can grab and self-pay for items and foods — with no cashiers around.